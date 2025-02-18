Exploring art and scholarship through a new lens at Center for the Study of World Religions

On a frigid January afternoon, students, faculty, staff, and alumni from Harvard Divinity School and Harvard College stepped carefully around the ice and snow surrounding Walden Pond. Accompanied only by a phone camera and a spirit of open curiosity, they were invited to explore two reflection prompts as part of “Thinking Through Photography,” a workshop hosted by the Center for the Study of World Religions (CSWR).

The three-day workshop, which ran from Jan. 21-23, focused on photography as a means of visual storytelling, self-reflection, and engagement with the natural world. The workshop was led by CSWR Artist-in-Residence Sarah Schorr, whose work spans a range of mediums and examines themes including light, water, embodied contemplation, ephemerality, and climate change.

“Photography’s roots are deeply entwined with theories of time and mortality, much like religion,” said Schorr. “So I suspected that there might be some interesting conceptual intersections with the CSWR and HDS community.”