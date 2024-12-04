Dmytro Kuleba joins the Belfer Center as Senior Fellow

The Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School has appointed former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as a Senior Fellow. Recognized as one of the most influential diplomats of his generation, Kuleba served as Ukraine’s chief diplomat during the critical early years of Russia’s full-scale invasion, becoming a global advocate for democracy, freedom, and resilience. His appointment highlights the Belfer Center’s dedication to tackling today’s most pressing global challenges amid deep geopolitical uncertainty.

As foreign minister, Kuleba played a central role in shaping Ukraine’s wartime diplomacy, strengthening ties with the United States, European allies, and other global partners. He was instrumental in securing military and economic aid, forging strategic alliances, and bolstering Ukraine’s democratic resilience. His prior roles as deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and as a member of Ukraine’s National Defense and Security Council established him as a key architect of Ukraine’s foreign and security policy.

“Dmytro Kuleba has been a transformative leader in addressing one of the greatest challenges to the liberal international order and Europe’s largest land-based war since WWII,” said Meghan L. O’Sullivan, director of the Belfer Center. “His strategic vision and leadership have been extraordinary, and his appointment underscores our mission to prepare the next generation of leaders to navigate a complex, rapidly evolving world. His presence will be an inspiration to our students and an invaluable resource to our academic community.”

At the Belfer Center, Kuleba will focus on diplomacy, security, and resilience, examining strategies to counter autocracy, strengthen democratic institutions, and build sustainable international coalitions. He plans to write a book offering a definitive account of the Ukraine war and will engage with Harvard Kennedy School students and faculty through seminars, lectures, and mentorships.

In addition to his diplomatic career, Kuleba has a distinguished academic background with expertise in international relations, law, and counter-disinformation strategies. He is the author of “The War for Reality: How to Win in the World of Fakes, Truths, and Communities,” which explores combating disinformation and strengthening information security amid hybrid warfare.

As a non-resident Senior Fellow, Kuleba will remain based in Ukraine but will visit Cambridge, Massachusetts, throughout the academic semester to interact directly with students, faculty, and the Harvard community. His unique combination of academic insight and practical experience will enhance the Belfer Center’s commitment to policy-relevant research and the education of future leaders.