Catalyzing the fight for LGBTQI+ rights around the world

In early October, the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy held the second annual International LGBTQI+ Activism Summit as part of its recently launched Global LGBTQI+ Human Rights Program. The program, led by Carr Center Faculty Director Mathias Risse, Faculty Program Chair Timothy Patrick McCarthy, and Program Director Diego Garcia Blum, works to empower LGBTQI+ rights movement leaders through transformative trainings, high-impact research, and influential dialogue to facilitate global collaboration among activists, academics, policymakers, and the media.

The summit was held across three days and brought in 20 LGBTQI+ rights activists from 20 countries around the world where LGBTQI+ rights are imperiled or nonexistent. Throughout the summit, the activists worked with Harvard faculty in an immersive learning experience about proven strategies for catalyzing powerful social movements that dismantle myths and stigma harming these communities worldwide.

Learning from Harvard faculty and affiliates

Carr Center faculty affiliates Cornell William Brooks and Doug Johnson joined the activists at the summit, discussing strategies for advocacy and alliance-building. “How do we create a sense of momentum in our movements?” asked Brooks. “We cannot allow history to be weaponized against us, we must instrumentalize it. Use your history in ways that empower your people, create a sense of agency, a sense of momentum, and do it in an unapologetic and utilitarian way.”

In turn, Johnson pushed the activists to think about who their potential allies could be in their movement, but, more importantly, to determine who are their main opponents. “When you start a campaign, the most difficult period is thinking where to start. You begin by imagining a person who is standing in the way of your rights, freedom, health, and so on. What would you imagine would be a key relationship you might focus on?” he asked them.

Sharing reflections from around the world

On the final day of the summit, the activists were brought together to share their reflections and takeaways from the week. “What have you learned during this summit that made you rethink or retool your work back home?” asked Garcia Blum.

“I grew up with a fondness of Harvard, but I never knew what would bring me to Harvard was an innate part of what I am. Now I’m at Harvard getting such a rich experience from faculty members. It’s such a wholesome experience, and it’s very intentional,” said Omar van Reenen, co-founder of Equal Namibia. “During this summit I have been reflecting on my grandfather’s role in the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa. LGBTQI equality is a civil rights movement, just like racial justice was for my grandparents. We need to make queer youth and our allies know that equality is on the ballot. Defending democracy is not a choice, but a necessity.”

Looking around the room at the other activists, van Reenen noted how they would always look back at the summit as something that has fueled them.

“After this summit, I’m really fired up and ready to go.”