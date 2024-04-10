News+

Business School honors five graduates with 2024 Alumni Achievement Award

The 2024 Alumni Achievement Award Winners (from left): Peter O. Crisp (M.B.A. 1960), John B. Hess (M.B.A. 1977), Desiree Rogers (M.B.A. 1985), Gerald W. Schwartz (M.B.A. 1970), and Gwill E. York (M.B.A. 1984).

Photo courtesy Susan Young.

Contact Dorian Salinas https://www.hbs.edu/news/releases/Pages/default.aspx
1 min read

Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced that five distinguished graduates will receive the School’s highest honor, the Alumni Achievement Award. The award is given annually to recognize alumni who are leaders in their fields and who exemplify the mission, highest standards, and values of the School. As role models of outstanding leadership for HBS’s graduating students, the recipients will be honored at the School’s Commencement ceremony on May 23.

This year’s award recipients are Peter O. Crisp (M.B.A. 1960), co-founder and former managing partner of Venrock Associates; John B. Hess (M.B.A. 1977), CEO of Hess Corp.; Desiree Rogers (M.B.A. 1985), co-owner and CEO of Black Opal LLC; Gerald W. Schwartz (M.B.A. 1970), founder and chairman of Onex Corp.; and Gwill E. York (M.B.A. 1984), founding managing director of Lighthouse Capital Partners.

Read Full Story

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Nation & World

    Forget ‘doomers.’ Warming can be stopped, top climate scientist says

    Michael Mann points to prehistoric catastrophes, modern environmental victories

    6 min read

  2. Campus & Community

    Yes, it’s exciting. Just don’t look at the sun.

    Lab, telescope specialist details Harvard eclipse-viewing party, offers safety tips

    3 min read

  3. Nation & World

    How dating sites automate racism

    Sociologist’s new book finds algorithms that suggest partners often reflect stereotypes, biases

    5 min read