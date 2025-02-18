Annual symposium addresses pressing global health issues

The Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) announced its third annual Global Health Symposium will take place at Harvard University April 10-11. Centered on the theme “Delivering on the Promise of Health Equity,” the symposium will bring together experts from across the globe and from within Harvard University to discuss some of the most pressing issues around global health. The two-day event will feature engaging discussions, panels, and a new Student Global Health Research Showcase, where Harvard undergraduate and graduate students will present their research projects.

Day 1: HGHI’s 3rd Annual Global Health Symposium

April 10 | Program: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Eastern Time | Hybrid

The symposium will feature a keynote address from Rhonda Sealey-Thomas, assistant director of the Pan American Health Organization. Throughout the day, leading global health experts will dive into dynamic discussions on critical issues. Panels will explore the impact of conflict and migration on health inequities, the strategic role of the U.S. government in shaping global health, and a particularly engaging session on restoring trust in public health amid rising misinformation.

In-person capacity is limited and by invitation only. The event will be available to the public through live streaming on YouTube. Registration to join virtually is now open.

Day 2: Student Global Health Research Showcase

April 11 | 10-11:30 a.m. | Gutman Conference Center, Graduate School of Education

The Student Global Health Research Showcase provides a platform for graduate and undergraduate students at Harvard to present their research addressing pressing issues in global health. The session encourages interdisciplinary exchange and offers a unique networking opportunity for attendees and presenters alike.