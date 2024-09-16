News+

ALI marks its official shift to an academic year program as it welcomes its 2025 cohort

Advanced Leadership Initiative Fellows during orientation week in August.

Harvard University’s Advanced Leadership Initiative (ALI) announced the selection of its 2025 fellowship cohort, which is notable for its significant global representation and deep leadership experience across multiple sectors.

For the first time in ALI’s history, the incoming cohort will begin their year-long fellowship in the fall semester. The Advanced Leadership Initiative enters an exciting time as this group of participants becomes the first to experience the program in its new delivery cycle that shifted from a traditional calendar year model to an academic year one. The new shift will not only allow fellows to better align with the broader campus academic model, but also increase ability for student engagement and mentoring opportunities across the University. This semester, ALI will be hosting not only the incoming group, including fellows and partners, but also, welcoming back the 2024 cohort for their final semester, and senior fellows returning to Harvard. The incoming cohort will have a unique opportunity to overlap with these groups during their first semester and be part of the larger than ever ALI presence on campus.

The 2025 cohort will bring unique domestic and international perspectives to campus.  Multiple cohort members will join from across 12 different U.S states, and others join with lived experience from 16 countries spanning five continents. The group’s diverse array of leadership experience includes representation from a broad range of sectors including healthcare, technology, social sector, military, consumer products, energy, financial services, and more. The cohort is known as a true peer group, with roles including chair, chief executive officer, president, minister, chief investment officer, chief technology officer, and founder.

ALI provides a yearlong program of social impact leadership learning and practice to a highly curated group of experienced leaders. Over 675 leaders have completed the program and continue to progress their impact work while collaborating and innovating within their communities.

Explore more about ALI and its 2025 cohort on the program’s website.

