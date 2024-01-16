Advanced Leadership Initiative welcomes 2024 cohort

Harvard University’s Advanced Leadership Initiative (ALI) announced the selection of its 2024 fellowship cohort, which is notable for its significant international representation and broad sector diversity.

On Jan. 8, ALI welcomes to campus upwards of 50 participants, including incoming fellows and partners, eleven senior fellows returning for a second year in the program, and one impact leader-in-residence, a past ALI Fellow who is returning to Harvard both to continue learning in furtherance of their social impact work, and to mentor new program participants.

This gender-balanced cohort brings significant international and domestic perspective to campus, with representation from 12 countries across six continents and 16 U.S. states. These extraordinary leaders will take part in ALI’s multidisciplinary, social impact-focused program during the coming year.

The group’s diverse array of leadership experience includes meaningful private, public, and social sector representation, bringing expertise from such fields as health care, technology, media and entertainment, consumer products, and public policy. The fellowship cohort consists of government officials, a former U.S. Cabinet Secretary, an ambassador, a police chief, a mayor of a major South American city, social entrepreneurs, and business leaders.

This year marks the start of an exciting and strategic shift in ALI’s fellowship programming. The cohort arriving in January will be joined this coming August by a second group of ALI fellows, as the program permanently shifts its delivery cycle from its traditional calendar year model to an academic year one. As a result, both ALI and the broader campus community can look forward this coming fall to a larger-than-typical presence of ALI leaders navigating Harvard and sharing their talents, skills, and perspectives. Moving forward, this program delivery pivot will align ALI with the broader campus academic model and allow for increased engagement and collaboration with students across the University.

ALI provides a yearlong program of social impact leadership learning and practice. Over 600 leaders have completed the program and are driving progress on a wide array of social impact issues.

Explore more about ALI and its 2024 cohort on the program’s website.