Acclaimed Pakistani artist Naiza Khan named Mittal Institute’s Distinguished Artist Fellow 2025

The Mittal Institute announced that Naiza Khan, a highly acclaimed visual artist from Pakistan, will be in residence on the Harvard campus in April 2025 as the institute’s second Distinguished Artist Fellow.

“It will be an extraordinary honor to have such an accomplished artist with us at the Mittal Institute. It will provide a wonderful opportunity for students and faculty alike to interact and engage with one of the most celebrated artists working in South Asia today,” says Hitesh Hathi, executive director of the Mittal Institute.

Naiza Khan’s multidisciplinary practice encompasses drawing, sculpture, archival material, and film, intertwining themes of land, body, and memory. Her work is rooted in critical research, documentation, and mapping-based exploration, raising significant questions about colonial history, collective memory, and the impact of old and new infrastructures. By engaging with museum collections and the circulation of objects tied to migration across the Indian Ocean, Khan’s art critiques contemporary crises related to borders and migration. She works between London and Karachi, continuing to create work that bridges personal and political histories.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Distinguished Artist Fellowship at the Mittal Institute. Art plays a crucial role in bridging ideas across diverse regions, cultures, and conflicts. It fosters empathy and enriches our understanding of our shared humanity. I eagerly anticipate my time on the Harvard campus, where I aim to engage in impactful exchanges and share my work with students and the wider Harvard community,” says Khan.

The Distinguished Artist Fellowship at the Mittal Institute supports the artistic and research endeavors of senior artists from South Asia. A selection committee nominates a fellow in recognition of the artist’s contribution to important issues related to South Asia.

During their time at Harvard, the fellow engages with students and faculty across the University, delivers public lectures, and accesses research archives and repositories such as the Harvard Art Museums, the Carpenter Center for Visual Arts, and the Harvard libraries. The prestigious fellowship thereby provides a platform for the artist to spread the word about their work and spark new ideas and future projects.

“The Distinguished Artist Fellowship at the Mittal Institute is a key component of a thriving and expanding Arts Program that bridges South Asia’s artistic world with the intellectual and creative resources of Harvard University,” says Jinah Kim, faculty director of the Mittal Institute’s Arts Program.