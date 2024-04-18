AAAS names eight Harvard faculty as 2023 fellows

Eight Harvard faculty are among the 502 American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) 2023 class of fellows, a distinguished lifetime honor within the scientific community.

AAAS is one of the world’s largest general scientific societies and publisher of the Science family of journals.

This latest class is comprised of scientists, engineers, and innovators across 24 AAAS disciplinary sections. The newly elected fellows overwhelmingly represent the fields of biological sciences, chemistry, medical sciences, and engineering followed by neuroscience and physics. View the 2023 AAAS Fellows class.

“As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the AAAS Fellows, AAAS is proud to recognize the newly elected individuals,” said Sudip S. Parikh, AAAS chief executive officer. “This year’s class embodies scientific excellence, fosters trust in science throughout the communities they serve, and leads the next generation of scientists while advancing scientific achievements.”

This year’s fellows are at the forefront of discussions about emerging technologies, semiconductor production, environmental issues, science education, innovative therapies, and more as the world grapples with societal concerns around these topics.

The following eight members were selected from the Harvard community:

Section on Biological Sciences

Martha Bulyk, Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School

Rohit N. Kulkarni, Joslin Diabetes Center/Harvard Medical School

Yingzi Yang, Harvard School of Dental Medicine

Section on Medical Sciences

Soumya Raychaudhuri, Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School

Jatin M. Vyas, Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital

Ramnik Joseph Xavier, Harvard Medical School/Broad Institute

Section on Neuroscience

Kevin Staley, Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital

Section on Physics

Howard Georgi, Harvard University