AAAS names eight Harvard faculty as 2023 fellows

Sever Hall is pictured in Harvard Yard on a spring morning at Harvard University. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Sever Hall at Harvard University.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

2 min read

Eight Harvard faculty are among the 502 American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) 2023 class of fellows, a distinguished lifetime honor within the scientific community.

AAAS is one of the world’s largest general scientific societies and publisher of the Science family of journals.

This latest class is comprised of scientists, engineers, and innovators across 24 AAAS disciplinary sections. The newly elected fellows overwhelmingly represent the fields of biological sciences, chemistry, medical sciences, and engineering followed by neuroscience and physics. View the 2023 AAAS Fellows class.

“As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the AAAS Fellows, AAAS is proud to recognize the newly elected individuals,” said Sudip S. Parikh, AAAS chief executive officer. “This year’s class embodies scientific excellence, fosters trust in science throughout the communities they serve, and leads the next generation of scientists while advancing scientific achievements.”

This year’s fellows are at the forefront of discussions about emerging technologies, semiconductor production, environmental issues, science education, innovative therapies, and more as the world grapples with societal concerns around these topics.

The following eight members were selected from the Harvard community:

Section on Biological Sciences 
Martha Bulyk, Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School 
Rohit N. Kulkarni, Joslin Diabetes Center/Harvard Medical School 
Yingzi Yang, Harvard School of Dental Medicine 

Section on Medical Sciences 
Soumya Raychaudhuri, Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School 
Jatin M. Vyas, Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital 
Ramnik Joseph Xavier, Harvard Medical School/Broad Institute 

Section on Neuroscience  
Kevin Staley, Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital 

Section on Physics 
Howard Georgi, Harvard University 

