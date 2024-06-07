A.R.T. announces boundary-breaking new work and beloved classics for 2024/25

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, led by Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins Jr., announced today three of the four productions that will comprise its 2024/25 subscription season as well as an additional world-premiere music-theater production to perform at a location on Harvard’s campus to be announced. Subscription productions will be at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge, MA. The 2024/25 Season marks A.R.T.’s 45th at the Loeb Drama Center.

The season will begin in September with A.R.T.’s production of “Romeo and Juliet,” directed by Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and choreographed by two-time Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (“Jagged Little Pill”; Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards and APESHIT; Madonna’s Celebration tour). This powerhouse duo reunites for the first time since theirTony Award-winning collaboration “Jagged Little Pill,” staging a bold new production of Shakespeare’s iconic love story.

Ayodele Casel Photo © Michael Higgins

In December and January, A.R.T. will produce Ayodele Casel’s “Diary of a Tap Dancer.” The world-premiere production combines dance, narrative, and song both to share the story of Ayodele’s life and to honor the histories and legacies of the extraordinary women tap dancers who came before her. The piece was commissioned by A.R.T. and was developed, in part, during Casel’s time as a Harvard Radcliffe Institute Fellow (2019/20).

Following “Diary of a Tap Dancer,” A.R.T. will produce Kate Hamill’s adaptation of “The Odyssey.” By reimagining Homer’s stories of both Odysseus and his wife, Penelope, this world-premiere production asks how we can learn to embrace healing and forgiveness in order to end cycles of violence and revenge. One of the most produced playwrights in the US from 2017 through 2023, Hamill is renowned for shining a contemporary spotlight on classic works.

A.R.T. will announce one additional title in the coming weeks to complete its subscription season.

Daniel and Patrick Lazour.

In addition to the four shows in the subscription season, A.R.T. will produce “Night Side Songs” by Richard Rodgers Award recipients the Lazours — Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour (“We Live in Cairo”). A genre-breaking theatrical kaleidoscope that fuses story, character songs, and group singing, the communal experience takes the audience on a journey through illness that brings us closer to life. The world premiere of “Night Side Songs” is produced in association with Philadelphia Theatre Company.

“I’m excited our season will invite audiences to experience extraordinary stories—from beloved classics to boundary-breaking new work—that have the power to open our hearts and minds,” says Paulus. “These productions are being created by a roster of visionary artists. I am personally thrilled to be reuniting with Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui on “Romeo and Juliet.” Our partnership on “Jagged Little Pill” was one of the most exhilarating creative collaborations of my life, and I can’t wait to bring Shakespeare’s iconic play to new life on our stage.”

Additional programming will be announced at a later date. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Subscribe.