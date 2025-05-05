9 faculty Elected to National Academy of Sciences

Nine Harvard faculty members were among the 120 national members and 30 international members appointed to the National Academy of Sciences in recognition of distinguished and ongoing achievements in original research.

In an announcement last week, the NAS named faculty associated with Harvard Medical School, the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and Massachusetts General Hospital.

The newly elected members from Harvard are:

Paola Arlotta

Golub Family Professor and Chair of the Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences and the Harvard Medical School Blavatnik Institute

M. Amin Arnaout

Professor of Medicine at HMS and Director of Leukocyte Biology and Inflammation Laboratory and the Structural Biology Program at the Massachusetts General Hospital

George Q. Daley

Dean of HMS and the Caroline Shields Walker Professor of Medicine at HMS

John M. Doyle

Henry B. Silsbee Professor of Physics and co-director of the Quantum Science and Engineering Initiative at the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

Jeffrey Holt

Professor of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at HMS and Professor of Neurology at HMS

Jun S. Liu

Professor of Statistics, Department of Statistics in the FAS

Jerry X. Mitrovica

Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences

Lloyd N. Trefethen

Professor of Applied Mathematics in Residence at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

Melanie Matchett Wood

William Caspar Graustein Professor of Mathematics in the Department of Mathematics in the FAS

The National Academy of Sciences is a private, nongovernmental institution that recognizes achievement in science by election to its membership. It was established under a congressional charter signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863; it now counts 2,662 active members and 556 international members.