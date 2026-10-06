20th annual Coles “Call of Service” lecture honors Dr. Vivek Murthy ‘98

<br>The Robert Coles “Call of Service” lecture and award celebrates individuals who exemplify Dr. Robert Coles’ commitment to social justice and community service. This annual event not only honors his legacy but also encourages ongoing dialogue about the role of service in promoting equity and understanding in society.

The 19th and 21st Surgeon General of the United States, Dr. Vivek H. Murthy ‘98 was honored at the Phillips Brooks House Association’s 20th annual Robert Coles “Call of Service” lecture and award on Friday, September 25, 2026 at First Parish in Cambridge, Unitarian Universalist, in Harvard Square.

Established by the PBHA in 2007, the award and lecture honor significant public servants who bring critical social issues to the forefront and inspire student and partner communities to pursue their own call to serve. Named after Dr. Robert Coles and his book The Call of Service, the award uplifts Dr. Coles’ life work as a civil rights advocate, child psychiatrist, Harvard professor and Pulitzer Prize winner.

Honorees are invited to reflect on the lessons they’ve learned through their own journey and the importance of service in creating a more just world. Past recipients include Marian Wright Edelman, Al Gore, Geoffrey Canada, Ernesto Cortes, Bob Moses, Alicia Garza, Monica Roberts, Cristina Jiménez, Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto, Tarana Burke, Mia Mingus, Loretta J. Ross, Ruby Bridges, Judy Norsigian, and Deborah Archer.

As vice admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, Dr. Vivek Murthy commanded a uniformed service of 6,000 public health officers in addition to serving as the “Nation’s Doctor,” widening the lens through which we understand the forces shaping our health and well-being, particularly the epidemic of loneliness, mental well-being among youth, parents, and in workplaces, and the impact of social media on youth mental health.

Following his tenure as surgeon general, Dr. Murthy founded The Together Project, an initiative to prioritize social connection and community building in America. As part of this effort, he hosts Staying Human, a podcast and Substack community exploring how we can live truly fulfilling lives — grounded in belonging, joy, and meaning — while grappling with a world where powerful forces, especially technology, are edging out the very qualities that make us human: our relationships, our compassion, and our commitment to the common good. Dr. Murthy is also the author of the New York Times best-seller Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World.

Robert Coles passed away in June 2026 at the age of 97. Through this lecture, Dr. Coles has helped bridge the gap between public service and students at Harvard University and beyond. Dr. Coles’ impact shaped generations of PBHA students, community partners, and award recipients, and his legacy will continue to inspire those committed to building a more compassionate and just world.