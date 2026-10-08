2027–2028 Harvard LEAD Fellowship for Promoting Women in Global Health application is now open

The LEAD Fellowship, a one-year fellowship designed to advance leadership skills among individuals from low and middle income countries, is now accepting applications. All application materials are due by 11:59 p.m. EST, Sunday, November 15, 2026. Offered by the Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) in collaboration with the Department of Global Health and Population at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the program supports the continued development of leaders in global health.

“The LEAD Fellowship offers a personalized, fully funded alternative, with mentorship and coaching at the center of it all,” says Dr. Bethany-Rose Daubman, HGHI’s director of fellowships. “It’s so much more than a traditional training program. We want to give these emerging leaders a rare and vital resource: the time and space to step back from their demanding daily roles so they can reflect, recalibrate, and explore uncharted territories.”

Program Overview

The 2027–2028 LEAD Fellowship program will consist of a 12-month virtual curriculum with a six-week in-person experience in Spring 2028. Throughout their fellowship year, fellows will engage in one-on-one leadership coaching, mentorship, an executive education course, speaking events, private leadership masterclasses led by Harvard faculty, and networking opportunities.

The LEAD Fellowship is highly customized to each fellow, giving participants the autonomy to build their own leadership development curriculum around their specific interests, goals, and areas for growth. Fellows are connected to world-class faculty and senior mentors who offer instruction and guidance aligned with their individual goals. They also engage in tailored leadership training as a cohort and have opportunities for speaking, networking, and independent project work.

Each year, fellows graduate from the program having built a network of peers and mentors across Harvard University. The fellowship experience specifically aims to offer global health leaders time to reflect, connect, and explore uncharted territories.

“The cohort’s greatest learning came from sharing perspectives,” says Dr. Preethi John, a 2021 fellow and deputy director at MBA Health at UCL Global Business School for Health in India. “Truly internalizing those lessons requires time for reflection and discussion with others to gain new insights.”

The 2027–2028 cohort of LEAD Fellows will join a close-knit community of former fellows from around the world. To date, the LEAD Fellowship has welcomed 26 fellows from 21 countries across Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, and South America. Past fellows’ areas of expertise span research, advocacy, administration, policy, and clinical work.

For more information on eligibility requirements and FAQs, please visit our LEAD Fellowship page.