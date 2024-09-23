2024 Aloian Memorial Scholarship winners announced 

The Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) has named Christopher Hidalgo ’25 of Cabot House and Cerena Wu ’25 Kirkland House as this year’s David and Mimi Aloian Memorial Scholars.

Each year the Aloian Memorial Scholarship is given to two juniors who demonstrate thoughtful leadership and who improve the quality of life in Harvard Houses. The award is given by the HAA in honor of David and Mary (Mimi) Aloian, faculty deans of Quincy House from 1981 to 1986. During their time at Harvard, the Aloians helped the Houses create a stronger community by incorporating an environment for social and intellectual growth. David also served as executive director of the HAA from 1978 to 1986. During his time, he transformed the HAA to be a more inclusive place. The Aloian Scholarship is given to commemorate the life and achievements of David and Mimi and to highlight the important community House life creates.

Christopher Hidalgo ’25, from New York, has significantly shaped House life since arriving at Harvard. Having moved from the Dominican Republic as a young child, he learned the importance of community from his parents and brought this to Cabot House. With enthusiasm and determination, Hidalgo quickly lifted his peers’ spirits, fostering a sense of home.

His faculty dean described him as a “smiling, bespectacled young Latinx man, determined to buoy the students around him.” As a Housing Committee member, Hidalgo bridged the gap between Cronkhite and Cabot House by organizing events such as a Super Bowl party, a cooking exposition, and a musical performance. His efforts reflect his commitment to fostering community, support, and engagement among diverse groups, embodying Cabot House’s spirit with creativity, joy, and positivity. Known for his acts of kindness and leadership, Hidalgo has made lifelong friendships and profound connections across campus.

Cerena Wu ’25, from Presque Isle, Maine, is a first-generation college student and pre-medical student concentrating in human developmental and regenerative biology. Her early experiences in her family’s Chinese restaurant shaped her strong work ethic and passion for building community through food.

At Harvard, Wu has been an invaluable member of the Kirkland House community. She spearheaded major events like the University-wide Lunar New Year celebration, which now attracts hundreds of students and involves collaborations with multiple Asian student organizations. Wu also revived high tea at Kirkland House, known as Tea Seminar, transforming it into a unique experience for meaningful connections. Her faculty deans stated, “No one has contributed more to the social and intellectual transformation of each student at Kirkland House than Cerena Wu.” Beyond organizing events, she volunteers with the Phillips Brooks House Association’s Chinatown Afterschool Program, mentoring local students from low-income families. Wu’s contributions have left a lasting mark on Kirkland House, fostering an inclusive and vibrant community.