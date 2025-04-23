20 faculty elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Twenty Harvard University faculty are among the nearly 250 members elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the academy announced on Wednesday.

Since 1780, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences has honored excellence and convened leaders from across disciplines and divides to examine new ideas, address issues of importance, and work together “to advance the interest, honor, dignity, and happiness of a free, independent, and virtuous people.”

“These new members’ accomplishments speak volumes about the human capacity for discovery, creativity, leadership, and persistence. They are a stellar testament to the power of knowledge to broaden our horizons and deepen our understanding,” said Academy President Laurie L. Patton. “We invite every new member to celebrate their achievement and join the Academy in our work to promote the common good.”



The Harvard inductees include

Scott A. Armstrong

David G. Nathan Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School

Sara N. Bleich

Professor of Public Health Policy, Health Policy and Management, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Vice Provost for Special Projects, Harvard University

Stephen Buratowski

Hamilton Kuhn Professor of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Blavatnik Institute, Harvard Medical School

Melani Cammett

Clarence Dillon Professor of International Affairs, Department of Government; Director, Weatherhead Center for International Affairs

Elliot L. Chaikof

Johnson and Johnson Professor of Surgery, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Associate Faculty, Wyss Institute, Harvard Stem Cell Institute, Harvard Medical School

Francis X. Clooney

Parkman Professor of Divinity, Professor of Comparative Theology, Harvard Divinity School

Wendy S. Garrett

Irene Heinz Given Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Tomas Kirchhausen

Springer Family Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Cell Biology, Harvard Medical School; Senior Investigator, Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine, Boston Children’s Hospital

Taeku Lee

Bae Family Professor of Government, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Kenneth W. Mack

Lawrence D. Biele Professor of Law, Harvard Law School; Affiliate Professor, Harvard History Department, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Joan W. Miller

David Glendenning Cogan Professor of Ophthalmology, Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Harvard Medical School; Chair of Ophthalmology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Massachusetts General Hospital

Samir Mitragotri

Hiller Professor of Bioengineering and Hansjorg Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering, Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences; Core Faculty Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering

Hongkun Park

Mark Hyman Jr. Professor of Chemistry, Professor of Physics, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Diane Paulus

Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of the American Repertory Theater; Professor of the Practice of Theatre, Department of English, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Carola Suárez-Orozco

Professor in Residence, Harvard Graduate School of Education

Doris Sommer

Ira and Jewell Williams Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures and of African and African American Studies, Faculty of Arts and Sciences; Director of the Cultural Agents Initiative at Harvard University

Salil P. Vadhan

Vicky Joseph Professor of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics, Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

Johannes Walter

Edward S. Wood Professor of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Blavatnik Institute, Harvard Medical School

Lauren K. Williams

Sally Starling Seaver Professor, Harvard Radcliffe Institute; Dwight Parker Robinson Professor of Mathematics, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Gary Yellen|

Dr. George Packer Berry Professor of Neurobiology, Harvard Medical School

“The academy honors excellence across a wide range of disciplines and professions, and our newly elected members have demonstrated expertise and leadership of astonishing breadth and impact,” said Chair of the Board Goodwin Liu, associate justice of the California Supreme Court. “We look forward to engaging their diverse talents and experiences through academy initiatives that bring interdisciplinary inquiry and unfettered pursuit of knowledge to bear on our society’s greatest challenges.”

The new class joins academy members elected before them, including Benjamin Franklin (elected 1781) and Alexander Hamilton (1791) in the 18th century; Ralph Waldo Emerson (1864), Maria Mitchell (1848), and Charles Darwin (1874) in the 19th; Albert Einstein (1924), Robert Frost (1931), Margaret Mead (1948), Milton Friedman (1959), Martin Luther King Jr. (1966), and Jacques Derrida (1985) in the 20th; and, in this century, Madeleine K. Albright (2001), Antonin Scalia (2003), Jennifer Doudna (2003), John Legend (2017), David W. Miliband (2018), Anna Deavere Smith (2019), Salman Rushdie (2022), and Xuedong Huang (2023).

Induction ceremonies for new members will take place in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in October.