19 faculty elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences
Nineteen Harvard University faculty are among the nearly 250 members elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the academy announced on Wednesday.
Since 1780, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences has honored excellence and convened leaders from across disciplines and divides to examine new ideas, address issues of importance, and work together “to advance the interest, honor, dignity, and happiness of a free, independent, and virtuous people.”
“These new members’ accomplishments speak volumes about the human capacity for discovery, creativity, leadership, and persistence. They are a stellar testament to the power of knowledge to broaden our horizons and deepen our understanding,” said Academy President Laurie L. Patton. “We invite every new member to celebrate their achievement and join the Academy in our work to promote the common good.”
The Harvard inductees include
Scott A. Armstrong
David G. Nathan Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School
Sara N. Bleich
Professor of Public Health Policy, Health Policy and Management, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Vice Provost for Special Projects, Harvard University
Stephen Buratowski
Hamilton Kuhn Professor of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Blavatnik Institute, Harvard Medical School
Melani Cammett
Clarence Dillon Professor of International Affairs, Department of Government; Director, Weatherhead Center for International Affairs
Elliot L. Chaikof
Johnson and Johnson Professor of Surgery, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Associate Faculty, Wyss Institute, Harvard Stem Cell Institute, Harvard Medical School
Francis X. Clooney
Parkman Professor of Divinity, Professor of Comparative Theology, Harvard Divinity School
Wendy S. Garrett
Irene Heinz Given Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Tomas Kirchhausen
Springer Family Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School; Senior Investigator, Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine, Boston Children’s Hospital
Taeku Lee
Bae Family Professor of Government, Faculty of Arts and Sciences
Kenneth W. Mack
Lawrence D. Biele Professor of Law, Harvard Law School; Affiliate Professor, Harvard History Department, Faculty of Arts and Sciences
Joan W. Miller
David Glendenning Cogan Professor of Ophthalmology, Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Harvard Medical School; Chair of Ophthalmology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Massachusetts General Hospital
Samir Mitragotri
Hiller Professor of Bioengineering and Hansjorg Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering, Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences; Core Faculty Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering
Hongkun Park
Mark Hyman Jr. Professor of Chemistry, Professor of Physics, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Faculty of Arts and Sciences
Carola Suárez-Orozco
Professor in Residence, Harvard Graduate School of Education
Doris Sommer
Ira and Jewell Williams Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures and of African and African American Studies, Faculty of Arts and Sciences; Director of the Cultural Agents Initiative at Harvard University
Salil P. Vadhan
Vicky Joseph Professor of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics, Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
Johannes Walter
Edward S. Wood Professor of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Blavatnik Institute, Harvard Medical School
Lauren K. Williams
Sally Starling Seaver Professor, Harvard Radcliffe Institute; Dwight Parker Robinson Professor of Mathematics, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
Gary Yellen|
Dr. George Packer Berry Professor of Neurobiology, Harvard Medical School
“The academy honors excellence across a wide range of disciplines and professions, and our newly elected members have demonstrated expertise and leadership of astonishing breadth and impact,” said Chair of the Board Goodwin Liu, associate justice of the California Supreme Court. “We look forward to engaging their diverse talents and experiences through academy initiatives that bring interdisciplinary inquiry and unfettered pursuit of knowledge to bear on our society’s greatest challenges.”
The new class joins academy members elected before them, including Benjamin Franklin (elected 1781) and Alexander Hamilton (1791) in the 18th century; Ralph Waldo Emerson (1864), Maria Mitchell (1848), and Charles Darwin (1874) in the 19th; Albert Einstein (1924), Robert Frost (1931), Margaret Mead (1948), Milton Friedman (1959), Martin Luther King Jr. (1966), and Jacques Derrida (1985) in the 20th; and, in this century, Madeleine K. Albright (2001), Antonin Scalia (2003), Jennifer Doudna (2003), John Legend (2017), David W. Miliband (2018), Anna Deavere Smith (2019), Salman Rushdie (2022), and Xuedong Huang (2023).
Induction ceremonies for new members will take place in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in October.