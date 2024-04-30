14 Harvard faculty elected to American Academy of Arts & Sciences

Fourteen Harvard faculty are among the 250 newly elected members of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.

“We honor these artists, scholars, scientists, and leaders in the public, nonprofit, and private sectors for their accomplishments and for the curiosity, creativity, and courage required to reach new heights,” said academy President David Oxtoby. “We invite these exceptional individuals to join in the academy’s work to address serious challenges and advance the common good.”

Founded in 1780 in the midst of revolution — by John Adams, John Hancock, and others — the academy’s membership and work have changed greatly over the centuries while remaining faithful to a charter founded on ideals that celebrate the life of the mind, the importance of knowledge, and the belief that the arts and sciences are “necessary to the interest, honor, dignity and happiness of a free, independent and virtuous people.”

Induction ceremonies for new members will take place in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in September.

Harvard members include:

Melanie Matchett Wood, William Caspar Graustein Professor of Mathematics; Radcliffe Alumnae Professor, Harvard Radcliffe Institute, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Zhigang Suo, Allen E. and Marilyn M. Puckett Professor of Mechanics and Materials, Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

Stephen Charles Blacklow, Gustavus Adolphus Pfeiffer Professor of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology; Head of the Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School

Sun Hur, Oscar M. Schloss, MD Professor of Pediatrics, Professor of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology; Oscar M. Schloss, MD Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School, Boston Children’s Hospital

Paola Arlotta, Golub Family Professor of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology; Chair of the Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology; Professor of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology; Chair of the Department of Stem Cell & Regenerative Biology; Harvard College Professor, Harvard Medical School, Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Broad Institute

Chinfei Chen, Professor of Neurology; Professor of Neurobiology, Harvard Medical School

Kornelia Polyak, Professor of Medicine; Harvard Medical School, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Arlene H. Sharpe, Kolokotrones University Professor; Head of the Department of Immunology, Harvard Medical School

Pol Antràs, Robert G. Ory Professor of Economics, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Heather C. Hill, Hazen-Nicoli Professor in Teacher Learning and Practice, Harvard Graduate School of Education

Bridget Long, Dean of Faculty (Faculty); Saris Professor of Education and Economics, Harvard Graduate School of Education, National Bureau of Economic Research

Tracy K. Smith, Professor of English and of African and African American Studies; Interim Paul and Catherine Buttenwieser Director of the Creative Writing Program, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Niall Kirkwood, Professor of Landscape Architecture and Technology; Associate Dean of Academic Affairs Harvard Graduate School of Design

Amy C. Edmondson, Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management, Harvard Business School