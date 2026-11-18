Julia Minson: What I do think is necessary, though, is being much more precise with what we know and what we don’t know and what we think we know and what we aren’t sure about and the contradictions in our own heads, because I think that makes you come across as a more human person. The other person then is much more likely to appreciate and then reciprocate with the same level of nuance and uncertainty.

Samantha Laine Perfas: Pew Research Center found that 56 percent of Americans now say they’ve stopped talking to certain people about political news because of something they said, a more than 10 percent increase since 2024. For many, it’s much easier to avoid the discomfort of conflict than endure the messiness of trying to understand a different point of view. At a time when it’s easy to surround yourself with like-minded people, is there value in learning how to disagree better?

Welcome to “Harvard Thinking,” a podcast where the life of the mind meets everyday life. Today, I’m joined by:

Neil Gross: I’m Neil Gross. I’m a professor of sociology at Colby College, and I have a book that just came out called “What Happened to College: How Politics Broke Higher Education and What We Can Do to Fix It.”

Laine Perfas: He’s also a research lead at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute, where he started a new research program around academic and intellectual diversity and pluralism. Then:

Sheila Heen: I’m Sheila Heen. I have been teaching negotiation at Harvard Law School for three decades.

Laine Perfas: She’s the co-author of two books, “Difficult Conversations: How to Discuss What Matters Most,” and “Thanks for the Feedback: The Science and Art of Receiving Feedback Well.” And finally:

Minson: Julia Minson. I am a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Laine Perfas: Julia’s research interests include conflict management, negotiations, and judgment and decision-making. She’s the author of the book “How to Disagree Better.”

And I’m your host, Samantha Laine Perfas. I’m a writer for The Harvard Gazette. Today we’ll talk about the value of effective communication and how we’d all benefit from brushing up on our disagreement skills.

This episode is about interacting with people that we disagree with. My question is, why should we even bother? It feels pretty comfortable to surround ourselves with like-minded people.

Minson: I think it’s funny because it’s not always an option. People disagree with you, even if you live in a politically homogenous bubble. There are still lots and lots of topics that you can’t avoid disagreeing about. We still have to run companies, and we have to run families, and we have to divide work with people and pick cellphone plans; and so disagreement isn’t just about politics. It’s about the daily business of living that we have to do with other humans.

Heen: One of the things that I was really interested in that, Neil, you raised in your book was the way that we gravitate toward people like us and seek harmony, maybe as a survival skill for all of us. I totally agree with Julia that disagreement and conflict are part of being human and in relationships with other people, including relationships with ourselves. And even within those relationships, it’s interesting how reluctant we are sometimes to speak up about something that, “Oh, I don’t see it quite that same way,” or “Oof, that didn’t feel great, but should I bring it up with you?” So we just silently work at cross purposes with each other. One of the things I thought was interesting, Neil, was the extent to which you were seeing it influencing not just who people hang out with on campus, but also how they choose their school. By the way, I don’t mean to say that this is a young-people problem, because we all do the same thing. Who we hire, who we promote, what neighborhood we live in, who our friends are. We tend to seek out people with whom we feel like we are more likely to be in harmony.

Gross: I’m a sociologist, so I study this mostly from the standpoint of trying to explain and understand what’s happening, rather than guide people. My book is about higher education, in which disagreement is central. We’ve long thought that colleges and universities should be places for the building of democratic citizenship and part of the essence of democracy is learning how to disagree with others without tearing each other apart. But of course, higher education is a site of disagreement in many other ways. It’s a place where scientists disagree with one another, and people in different disciplines disagree on what perspectives are best to think about the world. Disagreement is central to university life — the clash and conflict of opinion. My book is about the way that a tendency that’s very common for human beings is playing out right now for students in a very polarized environment. Sociologists talk about this idea of homophily, or birds of a feather flock together. What the flocking together looks like varies, depending on what status groups are important to humans. Right now, politics is quite important to lots of people. So one of the findings of my book is that more and more students are choosing their colleges in part thinking about the politics of the institution, the politics of the place where they’re going to go to school, even the politics of the students that they’re going to be associating with.

Laine Perfas: That makes sense to me. I don’t think anybody likes to be in conflict with other people. It’s very stressful. But it feels like right now we are at a particularly difficult time when it comes to relating to each other. Why have we gotten so bad at being able to disagree with each other effectively? And are there times in history where we’ve been much better, or did we just not know that we were at such odds with each other at that time?

“I often think about it in terms of exercise. We all know it’s good for us, but none of us wants to do it and you want to do it less when you have less practice.”

Gross: There have been many moments in American history and certainly in the history of countries around the world that have been as filled with very strong political disagreement as now. Now might stand out because in some ways we’ve glossed the ’90s, the early 2000s as a time of relative agreement, and so against that backdrop, it seems like we should all be agreeing on things. But democracies are pretty messy and characterized by intense disagreement. That’s one of the things that defines a democracy: people fighting for the things that they believe in. Things are polarized now, but they’ve been polarized in previous eras as well.

Minson: As a psychologist, I think disagreement is very much a skill. And it’s a skill that’s good for us as a society but, as everyone just noted, is uncomfortable and can be stressful and unpleasant. I often think about it in terms of exercise. We all know it’s good for us, but none of us wants to do it, and you want to do it less when you have less practice. You do it less when you’re out of shape. And there have been a lot of forces that have made it easier for us to get out of practice, right? For example, people put a lot of blame on social media. And social media didn’t create homophily, but it has made practicing homophily easier. I used to have to talk to people who disagreed with me, in part because I just didn’t know what people believed until I talked to them. But now, because of social media, I can find hundreds of thousands of people who agree with me and entirely avoid the people who disagree with me, and that muscle atrophies over time.

Heen: I would add to that, Julia, that none of us comes onto any given campus or any workplace as a blank slate in terms of our experiences with conflict. We all have evolved coping strategies and a lot of experience, a very visceral sense of what the risks are, what the consequences can be of speaking up or disagreeing or being in conflict in our families, with our friend groups, in our communities. And then we walk into classrooms and dorms and workplaces with each other, and we have coping strategies. Whether or not we have skills is another question. Everybody is defaulting to whatever they have learned works for them, including that some people have grown up in environments where debating and going at it, it’s never personal, and they just have a whole different rule book than other people — and, depending on the topic on the table, more or less at stake so it feels more or less stressful to them.

Minson: I’m really glad you bring up the stakes piece of it because people often forget how much hierarchy plays into it. There are obviously hierarchies in families; there are hierarchies in the workplace. But even if you come to college and you feel like you hold a minority position relative to what most other freshmen in your dorms believe, the costs are higher to disagree if you are the less powerful person in the interaction. And to the extent that it’s stressful, to the extent that there’s risk to relationships, some people can absorb those risks more easily. And for other people, it’s very costly.

Gross: I’ll add to that really great point that I think that it also varies depending on what things people take to be important. I did lots of surveys, but then also in-depth interviews, with about 100 college students nationally. Many of them told me they were afraid sometimes to voice potentially controversial political views in class or with their friends outside of class, and less because of worry about censure from their professors and more because of what they were afraid of from their peers. What they told me was that it wasn’t just that they were worried about being canceled from a social media pile-on. They told me that they were worried about people just not wanting to be friends with them anymore. This generation is very interested in friendship as many generations are. But I think, post-COVID and in this social media age, friendships are a really vital thing for people, something that they really want out of college. And many of the students I talked to told me, “Look, I might disagree with a peer about something, but I’m not going to convince them of anything. There is a risk that if I speak up, no matter what I say, someone’s going to think, ‘Oh, that person’s weird, so I don’t want to be friends with them.’”

Laine Perfas: That perception that you might lose a friend over a disagreement, is that a valid concern?

Heen: When you are in friendship that is connected and you each care about the friendship, the hope is that the stakes are lower because you know a lot about each other to counter, “Why you are being dumb right now, right, or about this particular topic?” Which is not to say that people don’t perceive there to be risks, whether those are friendships or working relationships, of creating tension. They’re already feeling it, but they’re about to let their friend or colleague know they feel it. But that feels different from both the social media world, where we’re not in relationship with each other, and everyone’s just shouting into the void, and then the other direction, in many approaches to programming around these skills, they’re not yet in very close relationship with each other. We’re talking about a social marketplace, where I am very sensitive to the reputation that is going to develop from whatever I do or say in this session. So it’s a very sensitive time where students often, because we put it at orientation — which from our point of view feels like the ideal time to welcome them to campus and tell them what we expect, but from their point of view is exactly the time where they’re engaged in those Montessori stages all at once of like, “Who am I? How do I fit in this world? How does this world work? How am I going to find my place in it? And I’m trying to figure all of that out while you’re asking me to play with matches in terms of talking about disagreements, and often views that I either have really clear views about, or I don’t really have clear views about, and I’m worried about saying the wrong thing.” So I think we’re putting them in a precarious position.

Minson: Another dynamic that comes up for me when we talk about your typical disagreement between friends is that a lot of the times when I think about arguments I’ve had with friends where we argued and then even fought and then made up, it’s a one-on-one thing. “I think this guy you’re dating is an idiot,” and “How dare you question my judgment?” and then become two people of equal standing. Whereas a lot of the disagreements that people really struggle with are when there’s a majority and a minority group, and I hold the minority opinion, and so I can be pretty confident that not only will my one friend Sheila not like me, but now Sheila and Neil will get together and talk about me because they have agreed that they’re right and I’m wrong. And that’s very hard.

Gross: I’ll just add to that, broadening beyond colleges and universities. If you want to get people to disagree and grow those disagreement habits, you need to have people in a social setting who do disagree. One way of thinking about the selection of college students into college, it’s very similar to people selecting into occupations that might have people who are similarly minded to them, into states or cities to live in where they’re similarly minded to them, into intimate relationships, marriages, and so on with people who are similarly minded to them. The more diversity of ideas and opinions you have in any given social setting, the more opportunity there is, naturally, to find people to disagree with. But one thing about our society is that we’re narrowing the scope of disagreement, because people are sorting by these principles of homophily.

Minson: Can I ask a question? I’ve had this question for a long time, and I feel like now that I have a sociologist in front of me, I get to ask it. Is it the case that part of the reason we are so able to sort is that there is greater mobility? People used to grow up somewhere and live there their whole life and die there, and now we have the freedom to move around, and so now we move to places where people just like us live?

“What [students] told me was that it wasn’t just that they were worried about being canceled from a social media pile-on. They told me that they were worried about people just not wanting to be friends with them anymore.”

Gross: I think that’s right. You can see that to some extent in the college student market. Most college students go to schools that aren’t selective at all or just are barely selective, and then there’s this top tier of students who go to schools that have a relatively low admissions rate. And if you look at that top tier, it used to be far more local than it is now. Students would, for the most part, apply to good schools that were near them, geographically. I think now, for a whole variety of reasons — the internet, jet planes — it’s easier for people in that top tier to travel, so you have more choice. There are more schools you can choose among, and I think that does give at least some students a greater ability to sort on the basis of politics. But interestingly, students are making those choices at other tiers as well. There are a lot of students, even at non-selective schools, who told me, “Look, I want to go to school in my state because it’s much cheaper, I can get in-state tuition, but I hate the politics of my state, and so I’m going to look to the next state over if I can, if that’s an option, to try to go to school there,” or, “I love the politics of my state. I would never go to school two states away even if I could afford it because I hate the politics there.”

Laine Perfas: When we surround ourselves with people who think mostly the same way we do, it can feel off-putting to then encounter a different perspective. Maybe at first it feels like just a minor disagreement, but it can rather quickly escalate to conflict because we’ve not had enough practice dealing with someone on the opposite side of an issue.

Minson: A lot of my research is grounded in a psychological phenomenon that is called naive realism: People sort of naively believe that they get it, that their perceptions of the world around them are realistic and objective and reasonable. One of the things that comes out of that is the phenomenon called the false consensus effect. People believe that other people agree with them. I overestimate how many other people share my political beliefs, but also my preferences and my evaluations of different courses of action. And this is part of the reason why, after any given election, the party that loses is super surprised: because they think that the smart people in the world would’ve come around. The false consensus effect is what happens when you don’t know what people believe, and you just assume that because I am reasonable and I’m thoughtful and I’m smart, other reasonable, thoughtful, smart people agree with me.

A different thing happens when I know that people disagree with me. Because if you start out from, “I get it, I’m reasonable and smart and thoughtful, and here you are disagreeing with me,” that has to mean that there’s something wrong with you, right? And there are different flavors of what could be wrong with you. The most benevolent version is: “You just haven’t gotten the right information. You are reading the nonsense on the internet. You’re getting all your news from Instagram. Let me send you this article, and then you will understand what’s actually happening with immigration.” And then you have this expectation that the other person will first become educated and they will change their mind, and then they will even thank you for it, and inevitably they don’t. So you might say to yourself, “I sent them the article, but maybe they’re not as smart as all that. Maybe I should send them an Instagram reel, and then it’ll be down at their level.” And then they still don’t change their mind, and at some point, you start thinking it’s that they don’t want to get it; they have a bias or a self-interest or something that they are protecting that prevents them from seeing the obvious facts. And that often leads to frustration and anger and maybe even disgust. So when I talk about the difference between disagreement and conflict, I think about it in terms of: “We disagree because we see things differently, and that’s OK. I recognize that you have different sources of information. You’ve had different experiences.” But conflict is when it escalates through all of those very fast assumptions that I make about you, where I have concluded that you’re a not very intelligent, not very good person, and I’m now annoyed and angry. And that is conflict.

Heen: The good news is that there’s no shortage of opportunities to practice the skills in our regular, everyday lives with roommates and counterparts and parents driving us crazy and neighbors and colleagues and bosses. There’s this funny way in which I feel like we have centered civil discourse programming and conversations around politics because we are so obviously politically divided in the United States, but these are the same skills that we need to work things through and to surface disagreement in every arena of our lives. So there’s a little bit of us that is actually mis-aiming our efforts in not connecting it to the everyday opportunities that are true pain points for people. Because part of our challenge in the programming side is that even for the students who agree philosophically that we should be able to talk about these things, and I’m interested in doing that, I can’t do it this afternoon because I’ve got a lab report due and I just had a fight with my long-distance boyfriend. The “urgent everyday” is going to trump the “maybe someday” in every case, and we have this huge opportunity to respond to the urgent everyday that might build the skills in a meaningful way, with ample opportunities in everybody’s life to be thinking about, “Ooh, how do I want to use this with my lab partner whose notes were crap? I might learn in this session how to both triage our assignment for tomorrow, but also to talk about how we’re going to not be in this situation next week.”

Gross: From the standpoint of what we need to manage a society, well, of course, there’s going to be lots of disagreements over a whole range of things. Sometimes they’ll be political, lifestyle, values, and so on. How do you make sure that people are tolerant of others’ views in the sense of allowing them to be expressed? I think those everyday skills are really important. And I’ll just say, the programming to build civil discourse is interesting. I talk to students. What they’ve said is that A) they often don’t pay attention to what happened in orientation, and B) it happened one time out of a sea of 8,000 things that happened to them in a given year. I don’t think we have strong evidence on what works and what doesn’t in this regard, but students at least told me if there was anything that was going to be effective in helping them build these conflict skills, it would be getting it built into lots and lots of courses, not just a kind of a one-time thing, making debate really crucial and critical to every course that they take.

Laine Perfas: I wanted to talk about something that Sheila mentioned, which is this idea that when a potential disagreement has been unearthed, the person realizing, “Oh, I disagree,” is more apt to stay silent about that disagreement rather than voice, “Hey, I think there could be a better way to do X-Y-Z.” Should we challenge that?

Heen: The goal is to help us know how to make a good decision about whether, when, and how to raise something. The question of — “How much does this matter to me? How much is the impact on me or the world in terms of the problem if we do it that person’s way?” — is a first question. And a second is, “What is it that feels like it might be at risk, and is it really at risk?” Because sometimes we worry about jeopardizing the relationship by speaking up, but in fact, we’re jeopardizing the relationship by staying silent. Because if it’s recurring and it festers, I’m going to start to resent it, as well as maybe being mad at myself for not being able to bring it up or make a change. We’re not doing the math right on that pro/con ledger. I think the goal is actually to help people make good decisions, including that there are some people who can’t let anything go by, and they actually need a little bit more of a deliberative filter about whether they always need to jump in or be right about things.

Laine Perfas: Neil, I’m curious if you see that at all with students or if you know, they’re just opting out, more often than actually engaging in a disagreement.

Gross: I think it depends on the topic. College is not really a debating society. They’re spending some portion of their time in class, but they’re mostly making friends and doing clubs and sports, and some of them are working, and it’s a whole range of things. Whether they’re opting out of disagreements or opting in really depends on the context that you’re talking about. I don’t know that this generation is conflict-averse, really. I think that would be inaccurate. But I think it’s a generation that’s wary of conflict.

Heen: One of the things that I worry about is that when we’re teaching them skills, we’re teaching a relatively narrow set, and it’s an essential foundational set of skills, which is, how do you understand somebody else’s perspective that’s different from yours and understand why it’s different and what makes sense about it more deeply? And share your views more clearly, including some self-reflection on where they come from as well? But in most cases, we’re not going the next step to say, “Oh, and if we misunderstand each other or handle that badly, I have some relationship repair to do,” or if we still disagree but we need to come to agreement, we’re not teaching them the negotiation skills for when disagreement turns into conflict and escalates beyond that, and to find a way through and to find agreements where they’re necessary, which I think would give them more confidence about lighting that match in the first place to say, “Hey, I don’t know if I agree with that. That doesn’t seem like the best approach to me, but talk to me,” because I’m not as worried that if we still disagree, I don’t know what to do next.

Minson: I think that’s deeply true and really interesting. The framework of negotiations and the framework of interests and positions and concessions goes alongside with all of these dialogue and conflict management skills. I often talk to people who say, “But what if they still don’t concede?” I’m like, do you need them to concede? Is that the goal here? Maybe you do, in which case you need a slightly different bag of tricks. In my dream world, every high schooler would have to take a negotiations course and every high schooler would have to take a constructive disagreement course so they could do both things with some level of facility.

Laine Perfas: One strategy that a lot of people do is they just try to avoid all people and things that they disagree with, whether it’s ideas or that uncle or that aunt or cousin. Is there harm in doing that?

“Sometimes we worry about jeopardizing the relationship by speaking up, but in fact, we’re jeopardizing the relationship by staying silent.”

Minson: Most people have multiple characteristics, right? If I leave out everybody in my life who disagrees with me about, let’s say just politics, that would get rid of huge swaths of my family, and I like them for other reasons.

Gross: Also people can and frequently do break off relationships with one another, not because they disagree, but just because they don’t like the person. There’s something about the person that they find off-putting, unpleasant, threatening, harmful, but not because they disagree on some political issue, but just because they’re incompatible in some ways. And that seems to me totally normal, and I don’t know that we’re doing that necessarily more or less than in previous periods. I don’t think that learning how to disagree better is necessarily always required. It’s sometimes fine to just stop being friends with someone if you just really don’t like them. That’s different than “I don’t want to listen to you in a classroom setting,” or “I don’t want to allow you to speak your mind in some public square because I think that what you have to say is so antithetical to my own views.”

Laine Perfas: When it comes to disagreeing with people better and developing skills to navigate those situations more effectively, what is the value of learning how to admit that we are or may be incorrect, that we’re the ones that are maybe the dummy?

Heen: I’ll let you know when it comes up.

Laine Perfas: Yeah, not anything I’ve ever had to deal with. It’s very weird.

Minson: I think people often assume that having a good, thoughtful disagreement puts them at risk of having to admit that they were wrong. In my experience, most topics are so complicated and so nuanced that by the time that you really talk it through, everybody is both wrong and right, maybe to different amounts and about different things. But this fear of “I might have to change my mind” is largely overblown. You can have a very good conversation without actually changing your mind. What I do think is necessary, though, is being much more precise with what we know and what we don’t know and what we think we know and what we aren’t sure about and the contradictions in our own heads, because I think that makes you come across as a more human person, the other person then is much more likely to appreciate and then reciprocate with the same level of nuance and uncertainty. That’s a little bit different than saying, “Oh, I was the dummy.” It’s just, “I’m a complicated person with complicated thoughts, and this is a complicated issue.”

Laine Perfas: One thing all of you have mentioned is that our skill set in this area has diminished greatly over the years, and that we are lacking in our ability to confidently have these healthy disagreements and show up, both when we are in agreement and not. How can a listener work on these skills?

Minson: I have a book for you. It’s called “How to Disagree Better.” Start with Chapter 1 and keep going. No, I mean, in all seriousness, I think that if we take the idea of this being a skill seriously, then we should think about it the way we build all other skills, which is evidence-based practice, frequently, in small bits, right? So people are often tempted to be like, “Oh, I am going to sit down with Aunt Sally and we will really talk about it.” That’s a mistake, right? It should be, “This week I’m going to listen to 10 minutes of this podcast and next week I will write an email to this person I’ve been avoiding.” Small bits of frequent practice so that you don’t overwhelm yourself and you’re gradually building that skill set.

Gross: With regard to higher education, which is mostly the domain where I’ve studied this, my suggestions are that we do some things to teach students how to disagree better politically, but also that we work on providing a more politically diverse environment for students. This is a challenge. This generation is quite, quite progressive — not uniformly of course. On many college campuses there aren’t that many conservative students, and this is especially so at more elite institutions, at least at the undergraduate level. So if the goal is to learn how to disagree with people who have potentially very starkly different views than you, there often aren’t as many opportunities as we might want there to be. I’ve offered some suggestions in the book for how universities might want to think about broadening out that student base, so I think to the extent that I have a suggestion, it’s that we try to re-engineer college so that there are more voices in rooms with people who disagree with you.

Heen: I think that’s really interesting because, Neil, you’re talking about some structural changes that could be made and, Julia, you’re talking about some individual changes that could be made. So I think you’ve covered it pretty much. But maybe it’s to target a particular person. And to the extent that you are going to spend some time with them, just be curious about why they feel so strongly about it. They won’t shut up about whatever it is that is their pet issue. You’re tired of listening to it, but maybe ask a different question about, “Have you always felt this strongly?” or “What experiences did you have that got you interested in this issue?” And maybe you’ll have a different conversation at least to walk away and think, “Oh, I at least get why she came to where she’s at.”

Laine Perfas: Thank you all for joining me today.

Heen: It’s been a delight. Thanks for having us.

Minson: Thank you

Gross: Thanks.

Laine Perfas: Thanks for listening. For a transcript of this episode and to see our other episodes, visit harvard.edu/thinking. And if you like the podcast, rate and review us on Apple or Spotify, or like and subscribe to us on YouTube. It helps other listeners find us. This episode was hosted and produced by me, Samantha Laine Perfas. It was edited by Ryan Mulcahy, Paul Makishima, and Sarah Lamodi, with original music and sound design by Noel Flatt. Produced by Harvard University. Copyright 2026.