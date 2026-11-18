Some things about Lauren Cohen are not readily apparent.

Yes, Cohen teaches at Harvard Business School. But ask him what he really does for a living, and he’ll tell you he’s “a detective of human behavior.”

Cohen digs into the social factors and relationships in the financial world that influence the decision-making of mutual fund managers, analysts, CEOs, company insiders, and even regulators. He also looks at the underlying incentives, big and small, that explain why prices sometimes exceed or fall below the intrinsic asset value, and what causes them to return.

“It really comes down to human behavior,” said Cohen, L.E. Simmons Professor of Business Administration at HBS.

These financial professionals “have families, they’re also in traffic, they also have friends, they also went to college. They have all these other attributes that shape their day-to-day decisions,” said Cohen.

Having a better understanding of how and why people make decisions “can give us some really powerful insight into where markets move in ways that we don’t think they should be moving,” he said.

Cohen’s work covers some unusual terrain, like how politics influence enforcement of federal anti-bribery laws, the way many businesses inflate the job titles of hourly employees to avoid paying overtime, and the dark strategies of patent trolls, who buy rights not to make products but to profit on actual and potential infringement suits.

To identify new areas to explore, Cohen often begins by conducting thought experiments that involve how he or his family or friends make everyday decisions. Take, for instance, buying butter.

“I was in a grocery store shopping, and there was this butter that I had tried, which was really terrible. I’m like, ‘God, this is really awful butter. But what can I do about it? All I can do is not buy this butter,’” he said.

The butter was produced by a large company that also made many different products, like cereal and laundry detergent.

It got him thinking. There are a lot of so-called multi-segment companies with diversified products. If something happens that will affect one of them, it takes a lot longer to figure out what that means for the overall firm, as opposed to a company whose sole product is affected.

“If it’s harder to think through how multi-segment firms should react when good news or bad news comes out about one thing they do, then maybe that has implications for how shareprices move,” a fact later borne out by the data, said Cohen.

Another thing about Cohen: When not teaching at HBS, the married father of six has been competing for the last 20 years as an amateur powerlifter and strongman.

Cohen started pumping iron while an undergraduate at the University of Pennsylvania and continued at the University of Chicago, where he earned an M.B.A. and Ph.D. in finance in 2005.

Photos courtesy of Lauren Cohen

At 5 feet 8 inches, Cohen has deadlifted as much as 650 pounds and squatted more than 700 pounds. In 2022, he won his weight class (83 kg, or about 183 pounds) in the International Powerlifting Federation Master’s World Powerlifting Championship as part of the U.S. team.

Cohen likes the sport, in part, because athletes can compete at a high level well into their 40s and 50s, and it offers a kind of blunt clarity — either you can lift something or you can’t — rarely found when it comes to human behavior.

In fact, powerlifting has spurred some of his most influential research, including a paper on information lags and delays between firms along a supply chain, what’s called economic links and predictable returns.

While driving to a powerlifting competition in Illinois, Cohen heard a news story on the radio about a lengthy drought across the Midwest that was causing commercial truck drivers to lose their jobs.

Cohen in his office. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

“If I hear about a drought, I may think of farmers losing their jobs; I wouldn’t have made that connection to long-haul grain truckers,” he said.

“And so, I thought, if even me, as a Ph.D. student at Chicago, doesn’t think about that supply chain one connection removed, what if other investors don’t? And if other investors don’t, and that aggregates up, what might that mean for prices?”

After collecting and testing the data, Cohen’s hunch proved fruitful.

An economic shock is “an incredibly strong predictor” of what directly affected firms will do next, which makes it easier to anticipate — and profit from — the domino effect along a supply chain as well as the delayed response due to one-link-removed effects on pricing.

The recipient of several National Science Foundation awards, Cohen used one of them earlier in his career to study the social connections between CEOs and mutual fund managers. In the world of finance, even informal exchanges can yield information that results in a competitive advantage.

“Information is the crown jewel.” Lauren Cohen

And once again Cohen’s inspiration was rooted in personal experience.

As he traveled around the country presenting his work, Cohen said he noticed a real vibe shift when meeting others who had studied at the University of Chicago.

“We would just talk a little easier. ‘Did you go to this pizza shop? Did you hang out here? Did you go to the gym here?’ And information seemed to flow easier,” he said.

That kind of personal connection with corporate insiders can turn into a huge advantage for mutual fund managers or others in financial markets.

“Information is the crown jewel. If you can get information, then you can make billions, tens of billions of dollars, and so, if that little information edge is there, people will have the incentive to find ways to use it,” he said.

Recently, Cohen has been studying households with two working partners, known as “dinner table alphas,” and the effect that having a spouse who shares valuable or specialized information at home has on the performance of mutual fund managers.

“That information, some kind of special information, seems to transmit across the dinner table to these mutual fund managers and allows them to outperform in very particular places,” he said.

Behavioral economics is not rocket science, which is built on a foundation of math and physics, said Cohen.

“Social science, in many ways, is way harder than rocket science because we have to think about how every individual moves and behaves,” he said. “How you decide to go home from work today is going to be dependent on so many things. You may have to stop at the grocery store today; it may be that there’s a detour on the way; you may be stopping because you’re going to a game or a friend’s or out to dinner.”

It’s almost impossible for anyone to track all of those factors, so any new insights that social scientists can glean help everyone better understand why people do what they do, he said.

“It leaves a lot for us to study, and so that’s a really cool part of what I get to do.”