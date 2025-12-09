Work & Economy

Does ‘work from anywhere’ really work?

Illustrations by Liz Zonarich/Harvard Staff

Sy Boles

Harvard Staff Writer

1 min read

Take our research-based quiz to test your knowledge of office culture trends

In the years since the cataclysmic shift in office culture triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies of all sizes have continued to redesign their workforces for a new era. In his book “The World Is Your Office: How Work from Anywhere Boosts Talent, Productivity, and Innovation,” Harvard Kennedy School Bloomberg Lab affiliate Prithwiraj Choudhury advocates for more than working from home. He’s a proponent of working from anywhere, or WFA, going beyond a hybrid model to allow for a truly global workforce. We asked Choudhury, the former Lumry Family Associate Professor at Harvard Business School, to help us develop the following quiz based on his research.

Step 1 of 9

1. What percent of working Americans work from home for some or all the time? 

