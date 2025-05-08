New vice president, secretary of the University named to lead Office of the Governing Boards 

Suzanne Glassburn has been appointed vice president and secretary of the University, President Alan Garber announced Thursday.

“A deeply experienced and widely respected senior university administrator, Suzanne is an individual of exceptional demeanor, diplomacy, and intellect,” Garber said. “Her leadership of the Office of the Governing Boards will advance and strengthen the critical work of both the Corporation and the Board of Overseers at a moment of great consequence for Harvard and for higher education.”

Prior to her appointment at Harvard, Glassburn spent 15 years at MIT, most recently as vice president and secretary of the Corporation, and previously as counsel in MIT’s Office of the General Counsel. Before her move to higher education, Glassburn was a partner at the Boston law firm Nutter, McClennen & Fish, LLP.

“I am deeply grateful to President Garber for the opportunity to serve an institution with such an incredible history of strong governance and respected leadership,” said Glassburn. “I look forward to joining a team committed to maintaining, upholding, and strengthening this essential partnership between administration and governance.”

As vice president and secretary of the University, Glassburn will serve as chief administrative officer of the governing boards, which are comprised of the Corporation and the Board of Overseers. As leader of the Office of the Governing Boards, she will set the priorities and vision for the office, which is responsible for supporting and offering guidance to the boards.

“It is a privilege to work with the dedicated individuals who serve on the Corporation and the Board of Overseers,” said Glassburn. “I look forward to providing guidance and counsel in support of their efforts to steer this venerable institution toward a future in which it continues to make profound and meaningful contributions to society.”

As secretary of the Corporation at MIT, Glassburn coordinated the activities and operations of a large governance body, as well as its standing and visiting committees. Her work included advising on governance issues, serving as liaison between MIT’s senior administration and governing board members, and overseeing the Office of the Corporation.

As vice president, Glassburn was a senior adviser and chief of staff to MIT’s president and a member of the senior team, which included the president’s direct reports. She also oversaw the Office of the President, federal relations, institute events, and the ombuds office.

Her work in the MIT Office of the General Counsel focused on academic and research collaborations, other contracts, governance, and policy. Notably, Glassburn collaborated with colleagues in Harvard’s Office of the General Counsel to structure and establish edX, Inc., a nonprofit online learning and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) provider.

At Nutter, McClennen & Fish, Glassburn represented public bodies and private businesses in a variety of industries, as well as nonprofits, and served in a number of leadership and administrative roles within the firm. Her practice areas included mergers and acquisitions, trademarks, intellectual-property licensing, and securities.

Glassburn will succeed Marc Goodheart, who announced plans in September to conclude his service as vice president and secretary of the University. Goodheart, who held the position for nearly three decades, will become senior adviser to the president and other University leaders while working to ensure a seamless transition in the Office of the Governing Boards.

“We are fortunate that Marc will continue to serve the University with his customary insight and wisdom as Suzanne steps into her new role.” said Garber.

Glassburn is a graduate of University of Pennsylvania Law School and received her undergraduate degree in English from Vanderbilt University.