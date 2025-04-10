Arts & Culture

Harvard archivists’ favorite finds

Collage of ivy wall hiding archival artifacts.

Illustration by Liz Zonarich/Harvard Staff

Tenzin Dickie

Harvard Library Communications

8 min read

Library staff pick objects that tell story of both University, America for ‘Inside Out’ exhibit

A handwritten note from former President John F. Kennedy to his Harvard College classmates. A 1905 letter from W.E.B. Du Bois to his mentor, Albert Bushnell Hart, discussing race relations in America. A screen capture of The Harvard Crimson from March 2020 with the headline: Harvard President Bacow Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

Drawn from the Harvard University Archives, these items — on display through April 30 in the “Archives Inside Out” exhibit — tell a story of Harvard that is also a story of America. They also show how items enter the archival record and become part of Harvard, and American, history. 

“We wanted to demystify the work that we do and make it more accessible to the public,” University Archivist Virginia Hunt said of the goal of the exhibit. “The items on display celebrate Harvard’s institutional and community history while showcasing the unique expertise of our dedicated staff.”

Exhibit curators invited their colleagues to submit their favorite items, with an eye to surfacing pieces of history that shed a light on the nature of archival work. Staff were asked: What stands out to you and why? When you go home to your family and you talk about your day, what are you excited to talk about? What is your special find from the collections?

“This was a unique exhibition model and we wanted to get input from all our staff,” said Sarah Martin, Associate University Archivist for Community Engagement. “From the submissions, we selected items that not only tell compelling stories but also best represent the form and function of the University Archives.” 

Below are select items from the exhibit, with accompanying text from the archivist who chose it. The full exhibit is open to the public and on display in Pusey Library’s Lammot du Pont Copeland Gallery through the end of the month. 

“Archives Inside Out” was curated by Emily Atkins, Ed Copenhagen, Hannah Hack, Virginia Hunt, Juliana Kuipers, Sarah Martin, Jehan Sinclair, and Caroline Tanski of the Harvard University Archives.

