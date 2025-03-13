The House that will be home

Surround by Kirkland House signs, the John Harvard Statue watches over the College’s annual Housing Day tradition in Harvard Yard.

When first-year student Wilson Cheung and his four suitemates woke up at 7 a.m. on Thursday, they could already hear upperclassmen gathering in the Yard outside their dorm. They waited excitedly in their room as the sounds drew closer until finally, around 8:30 a.m., a loud group made their way up the stairs.

When Cheung heard chants of “C-A-B-O-T,” he briefly wondered if he was about to be sorted into Cabot House, but when the door opened it was a group of Adams House residents there to greet him enthusiastically and give him his assignment letter.

As he hugged a friend in front of the John Harvard Statue 15 minutes later, Cheung couldn’t stop smiling.

“My suitemate and I got Adams and we’re super happy,” he said. “Adams just finished its renovation, so we’re going live in a brand-new dorm. It’s also close to everything, right in the center of campus. It’s a very cool dorm.”

Dunster House residents play music and dance in the Yard before storming first-year dorms. Photo by Dylan Goodman

Housing Day, when first-year students learn where they will live for the next three years, is one of Harvard’s most beloved — and rowdy — annual traditions. Upperclassmen representing the 12 residential Houses flock to Harvard Yard early in the morning to showcase their House spirit and friendly rivalry. At 8:30 a.m., upperclassmen storm the first-year dorms to deliver housing assignment letters and welcome their newest Housemates home.

Students danced and celebrated in front of the bronze John Harvard, many in coordinated outfits, such as blue T-shirts for Lowell House and burgundy beanies for Winthrop. Some Dunster House residents walked by playing trumpets and saxophones, while Leverett House residents, wearing green bunny ears, honked green plastic stadium horns. House mascots, like the Dunster House moose, Currier House tree, and Cabot fish, danced around and posed for photos.

Winthrop House residents Ikenna Ogbogu and Ebun Oguntola, both sophomores, rallied with the rest of their Housemates, dressed in burgundy shirts. Ogbogu, who was holding a sign that read “’Throp, what a W,” said he loves Housing Day because getting his housing assignment last year was a milestone in the Harvard experience.

A Winthrop House resident cheers. Photo by Dylan Goodman Jeffrey Yang ’26 (center) laughs with his fellow Adams House residents. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Wearing polar bear mascot costumes Pforzheimer House residents cross Garden Street on their way to Harvard Yard. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

“You’re part of a larger community with such so much more history than your freshman hall,” Ogbogu said. “Being on the other side now and being able to dorm-storm freshmen, dressing up, shouting in the morning at 7 a.m. is just really fun because you’re part of creating an experience for everyone here.”

Rakesh Khurana, Danoff Dean of Harvard College, paused to take selfies with a costumed group as he greeted students in the Yard. Khurana said the annual tradition is one of the most “incredible” experiences at the College.

“The Houses are what make Harvard College so distinctive,” Khurana said. “One of the things I love about this day is that this is when every House becomes a home for our students.”

Hopi Hoekstra, Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences said the tradition brings a much-needed boost of happiness to the semester.

“At a time when many of us feel like we need an injection of joy, Housing Day delivered just that,” said Hoekstra. “It’s magical to watch friendships — maybe lifelong ones — form right before your eyes.”

Outside Hollis Hall, Lowell House seniors Anoushka Chander and Una Roven, both in blue jackets, posed for a photo together while their Housemates flooded into the dorm. The seniors, who were holding a sign that read “take the L,” were feeling nostalgic to be experiencing the tradition for the last time.

“It’s just a great tradition to celebrate our House and the wonderful community that we have and each other,” Chander said. “It’s our last Housing Day to let people know they got the best House, and that it will be their home for the next few years.”

Their advice to first-years experiencing Housing Day for the first time?

“Just enjoy it,” Chander said.

“Yeah, enjoy it, any House you get will be awesome,” Roven agreed, then paused. “But Lowell is the best.”

First-year students await their House assignments as they watch the festivities below their residence hall. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer Dressed as the Cabot House mascot, Max Wagner ’27 prepares to enter a first-year dorm room. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

A Currier House resident waves the House flag. Photo by Dylan Goodman

After delivering a Housing Day letter to a first-year dorm, bunny-eared Leverett House students boo Dunster House residents as they exit. Photo by Dylan Goodman Amelie Lima ’27 holds up a Currier House sign. Photo by Dylan Goodman

Adams House residents wave to first-years in their dorm rooms. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Niels Korsgaard ’25 (left) of Mather House rallies atop the John Harvard Statue. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

In Annenberg Hall Michael Young ’25 (from left), Naomi Whidden ’27, Emily Schwartz ’27, and Mila Ivanovska ’25 pose for a photo at the Dunster House table. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Harrison Warfel ’26 of Quincy House makes himself heard over the boisterous crowd. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer Lowell and Eliot House residents show their spirit. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer