Timi Esan ’27 (left) and Ted Nash are pictured during rehearsal.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Campus & Community

Getting into the swing of things

Dylan Goodman ’25

Harvard Correspondent

3 min read

Students plan concert with saxophonist and composer Ted Nash that ends with enlightening dinner conversation

At Arrow Street Arts, the Harvard Jazz Orchestra found itself swinging with Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer Ted Nash. The Feb. 21 sold-out concert, which I planned alongside Emil Massad ’25, marked an exciting collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The center was eager to collaborate with Harvard because, as Todd Stoll, its vice president of education, noted, “Harvard is such a revered institution worldwide. It is important that people also realize that the arts play a very vital role in the lives of students.”

For this performance, Nash arranged the pieces he played with the orchestra, immersing us in his creativity.

“Ted approached the music with wisdom and attention to detail through the energy and emotion he brought, and the insightful comments, suggestions, and anecdotes he shared,” said saxophonist Zeb Jewell-Alibhai ’27.

After rehearsal, we had dinner with Nash, giving us a chance to connect beyond playing. He talked of growing up in a musical family and always knowing he wanted to be a musician.

“He encouraged us to reflect on our own histories as a way of developing creativity, walking us through how his family and past experiences shaped his music,” making the opportunity to play his arrangements even more meaningful, said Massad.

For Nash, dinner was the highlight. “It was unusual because the students were so bright and open and willing to talk about things that are important to them — that moved me,”  he said.

Nash talked to us about our interests and fears, offering insight and encouragement. He was surprised that most students were not music concentrators, noting, “They had so many other things they wanted to talk about … that actually overlapped with music.”

“Collaborating with Ted Nash was effortless. Ted created an ideal environment with amazing energy, resulting in a successful concert,” said Yosvany Terry, Harvard director of jazz bands and a senior lecturer on music.

Director Yosvany Terry (left) conducts during rehearsal.
Director Yosvany Terry (left) conducts.
Zeb Jewell-Alibhai ‘27 is pictured during rehearsal.
Zeb Jewell-Alibhai ’27 solos on tenor saxophone.
Ted Nash (left) and Dylan Goodman ’25 are pictured during rehearsal.
Ted Nash (left) and drummer Dylan Goodman ’25 speak during rehearsal.
Raghav Mehrotra ’26 plays drums during rehearsal.
Raghav Mehrotra ’26 plays drums during rehearsal.
Christopher Shin ’27 (pictured) performs trumpet during the concert.
Trumpet player Christopher Shin ’27 performs during the concert.
Ed Hutton Ph.D, HMS, (pictured) performs trombone during the concert.
Harvard Medical School Ph.D. candidate Ed Hutton plays his trombone.
Matthew Chen '26 (right) performs on saxophone during the concert.
Alto saxophonist Matthew Chen ’26 (right) solos during the concert.
Director Yosvany Terry (pictured) conducts during the show.
Nash shares, “I felt that a number of the kids in that band played at a professional level, and yet they understand the difficulties of choosing a life of music, and that’s part of their intelligence as well.”
Ted Nash (right) performs during the show.
Ted Nash (right) solos on soprano saxophone.
The audience gives a standing ovation following the performance.
The audience gives a standing ovation following the performance.
A musician carries a freshly signed music case by Ted Nash following the concert.
A musician carries his music case, freshly signed by Ted Nash.

