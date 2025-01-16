Wish you had a better memory?
Take our research-based quiz for tips on improving recall when it matters most
Have you ever struggled to remember somebody’s name at a party or crammed for an exam only to blank during the test? In their 2023 book “Why We Forget and How to Remember Better,” brain scientists Andrew Budson and Elizabeth Kensinger, both Harvard alums, explain how memory works and offer research-based tips on optimizing your ability to recall. They helped us develop the following quiz so readers can test how much they really know about memory.