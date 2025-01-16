Science & Tech

Wish you had a better memory?

Illustrations by Liz Zonarich/Harvard Staff

1 min read

Take our research-based quiz for tips on improving recall when it matters most

Have you ever struggled to remember somebody’s name at a party or crammed for an exam only to blank during the test? In their 2023 book “Why We Forget and How to Remember Better,” brain scientists Andrew Budson and Elizabeth Kensinger, both Harvard alums, explain how memory works and offer research-based tips on optimizing your ability to recall. They helped us develop the following quiz so readers can test how much they really know about memory.

1. You’re more likely to master a new skill, such as playing tennis, if you practice:
2. Six weeks of exercise can do which of the following?
3. Which of the following images is a real penny?
4. Each time we retrieve a memory we may subtly or even radically change the memory permanently. True or false?
5. We can thank research by Harvard psychologist George Miller for the length of:
6. Memory and performance degrade while multitasking. Which kind of multitasking is more difficult to pull off? Concentrating on…
7. When trying to remember an acquaintance’s name, avoid:
8. You’ve been studying for hours and now facts are starting to “melt together.” Sleeping will help you free up brain capacity. True or false?
9. Which of the following substances impair memory?
10. The strategy for remembering information called “method of loci” or “memory palace,” developed by the ancient Greeks, involves:
11. When stressed out, your fight-or-flight response kicks in, heightening your ability to recall critical information you need in that moment. True or false.

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Campus & Community

    Jon Hamm named Man of the Year

    Hasty Pudding to honor award-winning actor on Jan. 31

    4 min read

  2. Health

    Should we be panicked about bird flu? William Hanage says not yet.

    But he warns that there is real cause for concern, CDC should take much closer look

    8 min read

  3. Science & Tech

    Wish you had a better memory?

    Take our research-based quiz for tips on improving recall when it matters most

    1 min read