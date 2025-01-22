New VP named for alumni affairs and development

James J. “Jim” Husson has been appointed the new vice president for alumni affairs and development, President Alan Garber announced Wednesday.

“An accomplished and admired leader in the field of advancement, Jim has devoted his career to strengthening institutions through both philanthropy and engagement,” said Garber in a message to the Harvard community. Garber praised “Jim’s curiosity and humility, as well as his belief in universities as a force for social good. These qualities and others will serve him well as he works to strengthen the University at a critical moment for all of American higher education.”

Husson brings more than three decades of leadership in higher education to the role. Currently serving as vice president for development and alumni relations at the University of Pennsylvania, Husson got his start in higher education at Harvard and has developed over the years a strong record of fostering engagement with alumni and driving successful, cross-university fundraising initiatives.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Harvard, a place that was my professional home for much of my early career and that continues to inspire me. Harvard’s role in higher education has never been more important, and its extraordinary alumni community — through their commitment, engagement, and generosity — will be essential partners in advancing the University’s academic and societal mission,” said Husson.

In his new role, Husson will oversee the University Development Office, Faculty of Arts and Sciences Development, and the Harvard Alumni Association. Husson will officially assume his duties on April 1.

“I’m deeply grateful to President Garber for this opportunity to join his leadership team. I look forward to working with Harvard’s dedicated alumni affairs and development professionals to ensure that the University remains a beacon of excellence, innovation, opportunity, and global impact for generations to come.”

Prior to Penn, Husson oversaw development and alumni relations at Boston College (BC), where his two-decade tenure included the then largest philanthropic campaign in that institution’s history. BC’s Light of the World campaign raised $1.6 billion, enabling enhanced financial aid and current-use scholarships along with the creation of over three dozen professorships, and 10 major research centers including the Shea Center for Entrepreneurship, Rappaport Center for Law and Public Policy, and McGillycuddy-Logue Center for Undergraduate Global Studies. The campaign also played an important part in the expansion of the University’s campus, with significant gifts supporting the construction and renovation of numerous buildings and facilities.

At Harvard, Husson served in various development roles across the University. He began his career in higher education as director of annual giving at the Graduate School of Design in 1989. He also held leadership roles in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences and the University Development Office, including as director of major gifts during the University’s then-record-breaking $2.6 billion capital campaign in the 1990s. Between Harvard and Boston College, Husson oversaw development at Brown University.

A prominent leader in the field of advancement and alumni affairs, Husson served on the faculty and as chair for the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Summer Institute in Educational Fundraising. Husson’s exceptional teaching skills have been recognized by his peers with CASE’s Crystal Apple Award for Teaching Excellence.

Husson’s appointment concludes the search to replace Brian K. Lee, who has served as vice president since 2018 and announced in July that he would step down. Lee will continue in his current role through the end of March. “With customary generosity and grace, Brian has offered to see the University through this important leadership transition,” said Garber. “I join countless others in thanking him for his extraordinary contributions to our mission and to our community.”

Garber also expressed gratitude to members of the community who advised on the search. “The excellent result of our search process was guided by the perspectives and insights of individuals throughout our community,” he said. “I am grateful to everyone who devoted time and attention to this effort, especially the members of our search advisory committee.”

A native of Lowell, Massachusetts, Husson is a first-generation college graduate whose grandparents immigrated from Greece and Lebanon in the early 20th century. He is a grad of the University of Rochester and Northfield Mount Hermon School, where he also began his career in philanthropy as an annual giving officer. Parents of two adult children, Husson and his wife are longtime residents of Arlington, Massachusetts.