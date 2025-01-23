Harvard University has announced a new partnership with QuestBridge, a national nonprofit program that connects high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds with top liberal arts colleges and research universities with a promise of full financial aid for four years. This new effort, said Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid William Fitzsimmons, will help strengthen Harvard Admissions’ outreach to recruit the most exceptional students from a broad range of backgrounds and experiences.

“The Harvard College Office of Admissions and Financial Aid is committed to bringing the most promising students to Harvard from all socioeconomic backgrounds. We are excited to partner with QuestBridge,” said Fitzsimmons. “We look forward to working together to attract the nation’s brightest students from low-income backgrounds and enhancing our efforts to provide educational opportunities to talented students everywhere.”

“Harvard’s world-class financial aid allows any talented student to attend, if admitted, and our relationship with QuestBridge greatly expands our reach around the country.” Jake Kaufmann, Griffin Director of Financial Aid

Beginning in the fall, Harvard will be part of the QuestBridge National College Match program, a college and scholarship application process that matches QuestBridge’s finalist students with admission and four-year scholarships to its college partners. Finalists can list up to 15 partner institutions during the match process, and typically receive match results in early December. Finalists who do not match with any institutions may then apply to any college or university through their regular-decision programs. Harvard’s first QuestBridge Scholars will matriculate in fall 2026.

“QuestBridge has created an attractive program for extraordinary high school students from less-resourced families to navigate the application process at many top colleges. We hope that by joining QuestBridge, we have created another compelling opportunity to consider Harvard,” said Director of Admissions Joy St. John.

“Harvard’s world-class financial aid allows any talented student to attend, if admitted, and our relationship with QuestBridge greatly expands our reach around the country,” said Jake Kaufmann, Griffin Director of Financial Aid.

“We are delighted that Harvard College has joined the QuestBridge partnership. A campus dedicated to the power of a liberal arts and sciences education that strives to educate citizen-leaders is an excellent place for our scholars to call home,” said Ana Rowena Mallari, co-founder and CEO of QuestBridge.

For more information about how Harvard works with QuestBridge, visit our Admissions page.