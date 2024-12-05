Why be kind? You might live longer.

Technically, when doing something nice for another person you’re not supposed to think about what’s in it for you. Yet it turns out putting others first is one of the kindest things you can do for yourself. In “The Biology of Kindness: Six Daily Choices for Health, Well-Being, and Longevity,” Harvard’s Immaculata De Vivo and co-author Daniel Lumera explore the scientific evidence that prosocial behavior can unlock longer, healthier, happier lives. We asked De Vivo — who holds posts at Radcliffe, the Medical School, and the Chan School of Public Health — to help us develop the following quiz based on her book.

1. What are telomeres? Brain signals that light up when a person is engaging in prosocial behaviors DNA structures at the ends of chromosomes that protect chromosomes and keep the genetic material of a cell intact 2. Which of the following protect telomeres, according to research? Choose all that apply. Fiber Sleep Meditation Walking Being in nature All of the above 3. Having happy friends can make you happy. True or false? True False 4. Kindness — in the form of altruism, compassion, empathy, generosity, and selflessness — can be helpful in which of the following health outcomes? Choose all the apply. Cancer treatment Cardiovascular disease Phobic anxiety All of the Above 5. According to a 2010 study, which of the following can lead to premature death at the highest rate compared to other factors? Being obese and sedentary Having weak social ties Smoking 15 cigarettes a day 6. Which common ingredient in diets of “Blue Zone” regions — geographic areas where people have longer life expectancy — is key to protecting telomere length, according to research? Plant-based foods high in fiber Red wine Fresh bread Seafood 7. What is LKM? Longterm kinetic meditation Loving-kindness meditation 8. Research suggests people with higher levels of gratitude sleep better and experience less pain. True or false? True False Δ