Why be kind? You might live longer.

Technically, when doing something nice for another person you’re not supposed to think about what’s in it for you. Yet it turns out putting others first is one of the kindest things you can do for yourself. In “The Biology of Kindness: Six Daily Choices for Health, Well-Being, and Longevity,” Harvard’s Immaculata De Vivo and co-author Daniel Lumera explore the scientific evidence that prosocial behavior can unlock longer, healthier, happier lives. We asked De Vivo — who holds posts at Radcliffe, the Medical School, and the Chan School of Public Health — to help us develop the following quiz based on her book.

1. What are telomeres?
2. Which of the following protect telomeres, according to research? Choose all that apply.
3. Having happy friends can make you happy. True or false?
4. Kindness — in the form of altruism, compassion, empathy, generosity, and selflessness — can be helpful in which of the following health outcomes? Choose all the apply.
5. According to a 2010 study, which of the following can lead to premature death at the highest rate compared to other factors?
6. Which common ingredient in diets of “Blue Zone” regions — geographic areas where people have longer life expectancy — is key to protecting telomere length, according to research?
7. What is LKM?
8. Research suggests people with higher levels of gratitude sleep better and experience less pain. True or false?

