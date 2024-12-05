Why be kind? You might live longer.
Take our research-based quiz on biological benefits of being good
Technically, when doing something nice for another person you’re not supposed to think about what’s in it for you. Yet it turns out putting others first is one of the kindest things you can do for yourself. In “The Biology of Kindness: Six Daily Choices for Health, Well-Being, and Longevity,” Harvard’s Immaculata De Vivo and co-author Daniel Lumera explore the scientific evidence that prosocial behavior can unlock longer, healthier, happier lives. We asked De Vivo — who holds posts at Radcliffe, the Medical School, and the Chan School of Public Health — to help us develop the following quiz based on her book.
Go deeper
De Vivo recommends the following podcasts and book for those interested in learning more.
- “Immaculata De Vivo Discusses the Optimism of Scientists” by Blue Sky podcast, The Optimism Institute
- “The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness” by Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz
- “Kindness — It’s Good for You!” by BornCurious podcast, Harvard Radcliffe Institute