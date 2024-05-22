Harvard awards 9,262 degrees

Part of the Commencement 2024 series A collection of stories covering Harvard University’s 373rd Commencement.

On Thursday the University will award a total of 9,262 degrees. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.

Harvard College granted a total of 1,742 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.

All Ph.D. degrees are conferred by the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

All figures include degrees awarded in November 2023 and March and May 2024.

Harvard College

1,742 degrees

1,686 Bachelor of Arts

56 Bachelor of Science

Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

1,293 degrees

326 Master of Arts

279 Master of Science

10 Master of Engineering

678 Doctor of Philosophy

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

649 degrees

347 Bachelor of Arts (conferred by Harvard College)

50 Bachelor of Science (conferred by Harvard College)

10 Master of Engineering (conferred by GSAS)

137 Master of Science (conferred by GSAS)

25 Master in Design Engineering (conferred by GSD)

80 Doctor in Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Business School

1,010 degrees

869 Master of Business Administration

87 Master in Business Administration with Distinction

54 Master in Business Administration with High Distinction

Harvard Divinity School

131 degrees

55 Master of Divinity

62 Master of Theological Studies

11 Master of Religion and Public Life

1 Master of Theology

2 Doctor of Theology

Harvard Law School

804 degrees

171 Master of Laws

622 Doctor of Law

11 Doctor of Juridical Science

Harvard Kennedy School

659 degrees

87 Master in Public Administration

226 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)

89 Master in Public Administration in International Development

232 Master in Public Policy

5 Ph.D. in Political Economy and Government (conferred by GSAS)

18 Ph.D. in Public Policy (conferred by GSAS)

2 Ph.D. in Social Policy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Graduate School of Design

318 degrees

84 Master in Architecture

28 Master of Architecture in Urban Design

59 Master in Design Studies

76 Master in Landscape Architecture

2 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design

27 Master in Urban Planning

9 Doctor of Design

33 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with SEAS)

Harvard Graduate School of Education

747 degrees

717 Master of Education

1 Doctor of Education Leadership

29 Doctor of Education

Harvard Medical School

427 degrees

2 Master of Bioethics

1 Master of Healthcare Quality and Safety

2 Master in Clinical Service Operations

56 Master in Medical Science

182 Doctor of Medicine

184 Master of Science

Harvard School of Dental Medicine

56 degrees

17 Master of Medical Sciences

6 Doctor of Medical Sciences

33 Doctor of Dental Medicine

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

599 degrees

402 Master of Public Health

168 Master of Science

24 Master in Health Care Management

5 Doctor of Public Health

Harvard Extension School

1,501 degrees