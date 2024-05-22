Harvard awards 9,262 degrees
Totals reflect the 2023-24 academic year
On Thursday the University will award a total of 9,262 degrees. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.
Harvard College granted a total of 1,742 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.
All Ph.D. degrees are conferred by the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.
All figures include degrees awarded in November 2023 and March and May 2024.
Harvard College
1,742 degrees
- 1,686 Bachelor of Arts
- 56 Bachelor of Science
Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
1,293 degrees
- 326 Master of Arts
- 279 Master of Science
- 10 Master of Engineering
- 678 Doctor of Philosophy
Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
649 degrees
- 347 Bachelor of Arts (conferred by Harvard College)
- 50 Bachelor of Science (conferred by Harvard College)
- 10 Master of Engineering (conferred by GSAS)
- 137 Master of Science (conferred by GSAS)
- 25 Master in Design Engineering (conferred by GSD)
- 80 Doctor in Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Business School
1,010 degrees
- 869 Master of Business Administration
- 87 Master in Business Administration with Distinction
- 54 Master in Business Administration with High Distinction
Harvard Divinity School
131 degrees
- 55 Master of Divinity
- 62 Master of Theological Studies
- 11 Master of Religion and Public Life
- 1 Master of Theology
- 2 Doctor of Theology
Harvard Law School
804 degrees
- 171 Master of Laws
- 622 Doctor of Law
- 11 Doctor of Juridical Science
Harvard Kennedy School
659 degrees
- 87 Master in Public Administration
- 226 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)
- 89 Master in Public Administration in International Development
- 232 Master in Public Policy
- 5 Ph.D. in Political Economy and Government (conferred by GSAS)
- 18 Ph.D. in Public Policy (conferred by GSAS)
- 2 Ph.D. in Social Policy (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Graduate School of Design
318 degrees
- 84 Master in Architecture
- 28 Master of Architecture in Urban Design
- 59 Master in Design Studies
- 76 Master in Landscape Architecture
- 2 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design
- 27 Master in Urban Planning
- 9 Doctor of Design
- 33 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with SEAS)
Harvard Graduate School of Education
747 degrees
- 717 Master of Education
- 1 Doctor of Education Leadership
- 29 Doctor of Education
Harvard Medical School
427 degrees
- 2 Master of Bioethics
- 1 Master of Healthcare Quality and Safety
- 2 Master in Clinical Service Operations
- 56 Master in Medical Science
- 182 Doctor of Medicine
- 184 Master of Science
Harvard School of Dental Medicine
56 degrees
- 17 Master of Medical Sciences
- 6 Doctor of Medical Sciences
- 33 Doctor of Dental Medicine
Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
599 degrees
- 402 Master of Public Health
- 168 Master of Science
- 24 Master in Health Care Management
- 5 Doctor of Public Health
Harvard Extension School
1,501 degrees
- 170 Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies
- 1,331 Masters of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies