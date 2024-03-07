Living in Leverett next year? That’s what the carrot said.

Lowell House students cheer for their House on the steps of University Hall in Harvard Yard on Housing Day.

Flag-bearer Kevin Ray, dressed head to toe in Lowell House blue, eagerly awaited the storming of the dorms as this year’s Housing Day festivities got underway.

“Everybody within Lowell worked really hard to create a great day for our incoming freshmen. We’re all really excited to welcome them in,” the senior said. Lowell residents made up one of the loudest Houses to invade the Yard yesterday morning.

Housing Day is one of Harvard’s most beloved annual traditions. Hundreds of sophomores, juniors, and seniors crowd outside University Hall hours before the release of housing assignments for first-years. Upper-class students then storm the dorms in the Yard, where all College students spend their first year, to deliver the news to their new Housemates.

Students from the 12 Houses surrounded the John Harvard Statue. Mascots, including the Pforzheimer House polar bear and Kirkland boar, pumped up the crowds, while costumed students exchanged witty taunts and chants. Eliot House residents yelled, “E-L-I-O-T! You just won the lottery!” Currier House wore Barbie-themed shirts, and Adam House residents sported crimson and gold boxer shorts.

Leverett House residents run toward the Yard. Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

“All the energy that the students bring is palpable and completely contagious. I’m so glad I could be a part of this,” said Hopi Hoekstra, who had a broad smile despite the wet weather on her first Housing Day as Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

“The Housing system is so unique to Harvard. This is such an important day in the Harvard lifecycle — it’s the start to building that family in the Houses,” Hoekstra said.

“Housing Days are definitely my favorite day of the year,” said Austin Ma ’24, who was dressed as a carrot, an homage to the Leverett House rabbit mascot. “I used to be a HoCo [House Committee] chair for Leverett, so seeing everyone elaborate with their flashing green bunny ears and all of our costumes is honestly just so much fun. It’s really great to see the House spirit of everyone.”

Cabot House’s Julia Alvarenga ’26 looked forward to welcoming new Housemates to her residential community. The economics concentrator admitted that she had apprehensions about Housing Day as a first-year — mostly, she worried whether she would like the place she’d call home for the rest of College.

Brecon Welch ’25 (left) and Daisy Boynton ’25 parade from Dunster House to Harvard Yard. Photo by Dylan Goodman

Now, she loves the home she’s built with Cabot residents and deans. “Our motto is Semper Cor [or Always Heart], so we really prioritize the family and community aspect of it,” she said. “The deans are amazing. They’re like parents to us.”

Alvarenga encouraged first-years to embrace their new Houses, even if they they weren’t their first picks. “You will find a community and a home,” she said.

Surrounded by his blockmates, William Gottemoller ’27 appeared pleased with his assignment: Mather House. “I want my single and to have views of the city like the seniors,” he said excitedly. “It was between my No. 1 and No. 2 choice, so I’m really happy.”

Gottemoller said he was looking forward to living by the Charles River, despite having something of a hike to get to the Quad several times a week.

“I’m definitely looking forward to participating next Housing Day,” he added.

For Ray, who graduates in May, this Housing Day felt bittersweet. “It’s emotional and a bit sad,” he said. “I’m going to miss this. It’s obviously one of the best parts of the Harvard experience, and it’s going to be one of the parts I miss most about being here.”

An inflated Leverett House rabbit blows her horn. Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer Leverett House members whoop it up outside University Hall. Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Members of Kirkland House greet friends from Adams House coming down the steps of Matthews Hall. Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

A student dons the Dunster House moose rack and makes noise on a soggy Housing Day. Photo by Dylan Goodman Katrina Geiersbach ’25 (left) and Ceci Nakfoor ’25 put their Dunster House pride on their cheeks. Photo by Dylan Goodman

Quincy House members give a cheer before entering Matthews Hall with House assignments. Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

The Phorzheimer House polar bear and fellow House member pose for a photo op. Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer Currier House members give a shout-out to their food drop program. Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

A student cheers for Cabot House. Photo by Dylan Goodman

Adams House HoCo chairs Lily Liu ’25 (left) and Tate Underwood ’25 in Annenberg Hall. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Emily Shrieves ’26 (from left), Helen Scarborough ’25, and Siena Lerner-Gill ’25 show off their Eliot House swag. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer Mather House members are pictured in front of their table. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer