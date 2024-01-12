The Harvard Alumni Association nominating committee has released its slate of candidates for the spring 2024 elections of new members to the Harvard Board of Overseers and elected directors of the Harvard Alumni Association.

The nominating committee, assembled and appointed by HAA volunteer leaders, is composed of 13 alumni with varied backgrounds and includes three current or recent Overseers with direct knowledge of the workings and needs of the board. The committee reviews materials and deliberates on hundreds of prospective candidates recommended by alumni and others in the Harvard community before nominating the candidate slate.

The committee’s considerations include factors such as the board’s present composition and the University’s future needs; prior board service and an understanding of complex organizations; experiences and accomplishments in an academic or professional domain; a broad interest in and concern for higher education, including the interests of Harvard and the quality and ongoing development of its education and research mission; a commitment to investing the time and energy required for effective service; and the ability to lead as well as to build consensus. The committee also looks to nominate candidates who together have a wide range of experiences, perspectives, and backgrounds.

Candidates for Overseer may also be nominated by petition, by obtaining a required number of signatures from eligible voters. The deadline to submit petitions for the 2024 Overseers election is Jan. 31. More information on the nomination and election process appears at elections.harvard.edu/elections-process.

The election begins April 1 and completed ballots will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 14. Harvard degree holders can vote online or by paper ballot for five anticipated vacancies on the Board of Overseers and for six openings among the HAA elected directors. The ninth and final candidate for elected director will be announced in the coming weeks.

All Harvard degree holders as of Jan. 1, except for officers of instruction and government at Harvard and members of the Harvard Corporation, are eligible to vote for Overseer candidates. All Harvard degree holders as of Jan. 1 may vote for HAA elected directors.

Overseer candidates

Modupe Nyikoale Akinola ’96, magna cum laude, M.B.A. ’01, A.M. ’06, Ph.D. ’09

Zalaznick Professor of Business and Faculty Director of the Bernstein Center for Leadership and Ethics, Columbia Business School

New York, New York

Nworah Blaise Ayogu ’10, cum laude, M.D. ’15, M.B.A. ’15

General Manager and Chief Medical Officer, Amazon Clinic

Los Angeles, California

Theodore D. Chuang ’91, summa cum laude, J.D. ’94, magna cum laude

U.S. District Judge, U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland

Bethesda, Maryland

Danielle A. Feinberg ’96, cum laude

Cinematographer; Visual Effects Supervisor, Pixar Animation Studios

Oakland, California

Ming Min Hui, M.B.A. ’15

B.A. ’10, Yale University

Executive Director, Boston Ballet

Boston, Massachusetts

Scott Mead ’77, cum laude

M.Phil. ’79, University of Cambridge; J.D. ’82, University of Pennsylvania

Photographer; Founder, Bramley Studio

London, England

Mead is a current member of the Board of Overseers, completing the unexpired term of an Overseer who concluded her service early.

Tim Ritchie, M.P.A. ’98

B.A. ’83, Davidson College; J.D. ’87, Duke University

President, Museum of Science

Boston, Massachusetts

Juan Antonio Sepúlveda Jr. ’85

M.A. ’87, University of Oxford; J.D. ’93, Stanford Law School

Calgaard Distinguished Professor of Practice in Political Science and President’s Special Adviser for Inclusive Excellence, Trinity University

San Antonio, Texas

HAA elected director candidates

Adrian D. Blake ’88

M.B.A. ’96, University of Pennsylvania

CEO, Precision Syringe

Omaha, Nebraska

Dorian Orlando Burton II, Ed.L.D. ’15

B.A. ’06, Pennsylvania State University; M.A. ’08, New York University; M.B.A. ’22, University of Oxford

Managing Partner, The Southern Reconstruction Fund

Raleigh, North Carolina

Theresa Seung-Ah Cho ’90, cum laude

M.Phil. ’96, Ph.D. ’99, Columbia University

Vice President of International Affairs, Seoul National University

Seoul, Republic of Korea

Brooke M. Ellison ’00, magna cum laude, M.P.P. ’04

Ph.D. ’12, Stony Brook University

Associate Professor, Stony Brook University

Stony Brook, New York

Randolph C. Lindel ’66

M.B.A. ’70, University of Washington

Retired Senior Director, Westport Consulting Group

West Chester, Pennsylvania

Tjada D’Oyen McKenna ’96, cum laude, M.B.A. ’02

CEO, Mercy Corps

Potomac, Maryland

Madeleine Mejia, Ed.M. ’00

B.A. ’99, University of California, Los Angeles; Ed.D. ’15, University of Southern California

Assistant Professor, California State University, Fullerton

Beverly Hills, California

Edward L. Rocha ’06

M.S. ’09, Boston University

President, Rola Corporation

Malden, Massachusetts

The Board of Overseers is one of Harvard’s two governing boards, along with the President and Fellows, also known as the Corporation. Formally established in 1642, the board plays an integral role in the governance of the University. As a central part of its work, the board directs the visitation process, the primary means for periodic external assessment of Harvard’s Schools and departments. Through its array of standing committees, and the roughly 50 visiting committees that report to them, the board probes the quality of Harvard’s programs and assures that the University remains true to its charter as a place of learning. More generally, drawing on its members’ diverse experience and expertise, the board provides counsel to the University’s leadership on priorities, plans, and strategic initiatives. The board also has the power of consent to certain actions such as the election of Corporation members. The current membership of the board is listed here.

The HAA Board, including its elected directors, is an advisory board that aims to foster a sense of community, engagement, and University citizenship among Harvard alumni around the world. The work focuses on developing volunteer leadership and increasing and deepening alumni engagement through an array of programs that support alumni communities worldwide. In recent years, the board’s priorities have included strengthening outreach to recent graduates and graduate school alumni and continuing to build and promote inclusive communities.