Six Harvard students named Marshall Scholars

Ronald “Trey” Sullivan III was on an Amtrak train with his friends, headed for the Harvard-Yale football game in November, when he received the call telling him that he’d won a 2024 Marshall Scholarship.

“It’s such a one-in-a-million chance,” Sullivan said. “Everyone’s super qualified so you never know what’s going to happen. I feel really lucky and really honored to have received this scholarship.”

Simar Bajaj was showering when the call arrived but quickly discovered the news after he noticed the missed call and voicemail. He was visiting his hometown of Fremont, California, and was able to replay the message for his parents.

“It was really great being back home with my family and hearing those words, ‘Congratulations! You’re a 2024 Marshall Scholar,’” Bajaj recalled.

Six Harvard College students or recent graduates — Sullivan, Bajaj, Richard Allen, Alexander Dyer, Sarosh Nagar, and Eleanor Wikstrom — were among the 51 students nationwide named to the Marshall Class of 2024. The recipients will head to the U.K. next year for two years of graduate studies at the college or university of their choice.