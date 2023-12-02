Email Professor Florian Engert these days, and receive the following out-of-office reply: “I am currently on the high seas, somewhere on the Southern Ocean, and your email will definitely not be read and most likely be deleted … If you urgently need to get in touch with me, you probably have to send the Navy. All is very good. Florian.”

It’s one way to spend a sabbatical. Over the next few weeks, the professor of molecular and cell biology will cross some of the world’s remotest and most dangerous ocean with friend and colleague Bence Ölveczky, professor of organismic and evolutionary biology.

They’re competing alongside others in the Clipper Round the World Race, which sends adventure-seeking teams of amateur sailors on a 40,000-mile circumnavigational course, divided between eight legs, aboard identical racing yachts. The professors hoisted sail Nov. 18 from Cape Town, South Africa, bound for Fremantle, Australia.