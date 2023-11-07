Skip to content

The Harvard Gazette

Oh. My. Gourd.

Breaking ground on a groundbreaking project

Campus & Community

Oh. My. Gourd.

Is that a giant pumpkin crossing the Charles? Yes. Yes it is.

Benjamin Chang rows giant pumpkin across Charles River.

Campus & Community

Oh. My. Gourd.

Benjamin Chang rows a hollowed-out 1,500-pound pumpkin across the Charles River.

Photo by Matt Shearer/WBZ, courtesy of Benjamin Chang

Is that a giant pumpkin crossing the Charles? Yes. Yes it is.

By Anne J. Manning Harvard Staff Writer

Date

Share

Trending

  1. Good genes are nice, but joy is better

  2. Research shows working out gets inflammation-fighting T cells moving

  3. So what exactly makes Taylor Swift so great?

  4. Do phones belong in school?

  5. Why are ineffective oral decongestants still on store shelves?

For Benjamin Chang, rowing a pumpkin over the Charles River wasn’t about fame (although 15 minutes of that came, too). It was about money.

The intrepid crossing in a hollowed-out gourd was a fundraiser for Harvard OpenBio, a burgeoning student-run laboratory aimed at democratizing biology.

Chang is a Harvard senior and co-president of OpenBio, which gives undergraduates the chance to participate in community synthetic biology projects without needing formal lab experience. The initiative is a passion project among Chang, co-president Izzy Goodchild-Michelman, director of engagement Audrey Gunawan, and several others who are “united by our belief in the power of biology to create positive change,” according to their website.

OpenBio has a dedicated corner in the Science and Engineering Complex, in partnership with the Active Learning Labs of SEAS, which provide space, mentoring, training, instrumentation, and safety oversight. The organization has also received support through student club funding, private donations, and industry sponsors.

But like any student endeavor, there’s never enough to cover everything, and a biology wet laboratory is expensive to run — from equipment like pipettes and reagents to expenses associated with events and workshops.

Enter the pumpkin. Always on the lookout for extra resources, Chang decided to fold fundraising into what he described as a “lifelong dream” to transform a giant pumpkin into a boat and row it across the Charles. The event involved borrowing a forklift to maneuver the 1,500-pound gourd and scooping out hundreds of pounds of innards. Before the Oct. 14 crossing, OpenBio offered rides in the empty vessel in exchange for cash. The day raised more than $500.

Benjamin Chang, Izzy Goodchild-Michelman, and Audrey Gunawan.

Chang with OpenBio co-president Izzy Goodchild-Michelman (left) and director of engagement Audrey Gunawan.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Chang and his colleagues have been surprised by the attention the stunt has brought to OpenBio, and they hope the recognition blossoms into further growth and financial support. “I think all of this is to try to inspire that sense of wonder for biology, to help bring some of that childlike curiosity back,” he said.

The team is busy running three community biology projects: a tuberculosis therapeutic made out of the Lactobacillus bacteria found in yogurt; a low-cost surgical arm guided by machine learning; and a new way to dress wounds. They also host periodic workshops aimed at attracting students with curiosity about — but not necessarily experience with — wet-lab biology procedures.

“Life sciences research is classically something that has high accessibility barriers,” Gunawan said. “There’s something really unique about a space that provides low-stakes science in one weekend. You can come in with zero experience. It doesn’t matter if your experiment works out or it doesn’t, because you came in, and you learned something new.”

Related

Will Sorenson clenches gummy bear he caught in his mouth between his teeth.

When your hobby becomes breaking World Records

Just before graduating, Guinness honoree recruits pal and they enter books for topping old distance for catching gummy candy in mouth

Up
Next

Campus

Breaking ground on a groundbreaking project

Breaking ground at ERC

Campus & Community

Breaking ground on a groundbreaking project

From left: Ruthzee Louijeune, Boston City Councilor, Carl Rodrigues, Harvard Allston Land Company, Liz Breadon, City Councilor, Cindy Marchando, Harvard Allston Task Force, Rep. Michael Moran, Rob Speyer, Tishman Speyer, Harvard President Claudine Gay, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Arthur Jemison, Boston Planning and Development Agency, Anthony D’Isidoro, Allston Civic Association, and Rep. Kevin Honan.

Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer