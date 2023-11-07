For Benjamin Chang, rowing a pumpkin over the Charles River wasn’t about fame (although 15 minutes of that came, too). It was about money.

The intrepid crossing in a hollowed-out gourd was a fundraiser for Harvard OpenBio, a burgeoning student-run laboratory aimed at democratizing biology.

Chang is a Harvard senior and co-president of OpenBio, which gives undergraduates the chance to participate in community synthetic biology projects without needing formal lab experience. The initiative is a passion project among Chang, co-president Izzy Goodchild-Michelman, director of engagement Audrey Gunawan, and several others who are “united by our belief in the power of biology to create positive change,” according to their website.