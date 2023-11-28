It’s a common experience. Too much caffeine, anxiety, or insomnia muddled your sleep, keeping you tossing all night. But whatever the cause, the result is the same: The next morning, you feel beat up, achy pain pestering your head, lower back, or joints.
It makes no intuitive sense. How can poor sleep cause pain? But medical professionals have long known there’s a mysterious link between the two, one that’s amplified for those suffering from chronic pain.
“It’s a vicious cycle,” said Weihua Ding, an instructor in investigation in the Critical Care and Pain Medicine program at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and an instructor at Harvard Medical School. Sleep loss heightens pain; pain can cause sleep loss. But why one begets the other has been largely clouded in uncertainty — until now.
In a new study in Nature Communications, Ding and a team of researchers led by MGH identified at least one potential link that locks sleep deprivation and chronic pain in an endless loop. The discovery could lead to a practical solution — a way to sever this link — but it also grapples with a more philosophical question: What is pain, anyway?
“Pain in human beings is a very subjective experience,” said Shiqian Shen, clinical director of the Tele Pain Program at MGH and lead author of the study. “After sleep loss, even if there’s no exaggerated stimulation, we still feel pain. That means something internal is controlling the pain, like a room thermostat controlling temperature.”
Even if some part of our experience of pain is subjective, its consequences are not. About 20 percent of adults in the U.S. experience chronic pain each year, and the issue disproportionately impacts adults who live in poverty, have public health insurance, or didn’t finish high school, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chronic pain can cause anxiety and depression, forcing people to miss work or social activities. It’s linked to opioid dependence and so contributes to the opioid crisis. And this achy, persistent kind of pain is one of the most common reasons why adults seek medical care.