Claudine Gay.

Harvard President Claudine Gay (center) processes into Tercentenary Theatre, followed by former presidents Larry Bacow, Drew Faust, and Lawrence Summers.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Special moments from the inauguration of Harvard’s 30th president

“Why not?” asked Claudine Gay, Harvard’s 30th president, in her inauguration address, reaffirming the University’s commitment to the hard work of cutting-edge exploration and deep engagement with global challenges. But first, it was time to celebrate.

Jeanna Shaw ’24 performs with the Asian American Dance Troupe at the Arts Prelude in Sanders Theatre on Thursday evening, kicking off the inauguration festivities. The following morning saw six concurrent academic symposia in honor of the occasion. Panel six, “Revitalizing Democracy,” featured moderator Guy-Uriel Charles (from left) and panelists Archon Fung, Jill Lepore, Daniel Ziblatt, Yanilda González, and Danielle Allen at the JFK Forum at Harvard Kennedy School.

Photos by Jon Chase and Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographers

Henry Louis Gates Jr. (right, facing group), director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research, leads presidents of Historically Black Colleges and Universities on a tour of the center.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Spectators watch the procession into Tercentenary Theatre.

Photo by Dylan Goodman

Former Harvard Presidents Drew Faust (left) and Larry Bacow arrive at Massachusetts Hall.

Photo by Dylan Goodman

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey ’99 talks with student performers from The Opportunes.

Photo by Dylan Goodman

Crowd cheers for Claudine Gay as she proceeds to the stage for her inauguration as Harvard's 30th president.

The Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra performs “Inauguration Theme and Fanfare.” Crowds applaud President Gay during the procession.

Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Matthew Ichihashi Potts, M.Div. ’08, Ph.D. ’13, Plummer Professor of Christian Morals, Faculty of Divinity, and Pusey Minister in the Memorial Church, delivers the invocation in Tercentenary Theatre.

Photo by Dylan Goodman

The Paul Taylor Dance Company’s Madelyn Ho ’08, M.D. ’18 (left), performs in the interlude. Yosvany Terry, director of Jazz Ensembles and senior lecturer in music, plays “America the Beautiful” on his sax.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Head of the Alumni Association Tracy “Ty” Moore II ’06 delivers a forceful and humorous speech. Brent Smith ’25 (from left), Matthew Anzarouth ’25, and Robert Fogel ’25 embrace each other at Moore’s instruction.

Photos by Jon Chase and Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographers

Harvard Corporation senior fellow Penny Pritzker ’81 and President Gay, Ph.D. ’98, display a replica of the Harvard Charter.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Harvard Bhangra performers dance.

Harvard Bhangra performers dance while leading the recessional.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

President Gay thanks the crowd following her address.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

 

