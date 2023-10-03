Special moments from the inauguration of Harvard’s 30th president
Date October 3, 2023 October 3, 2023
“Why not?” asked Claudine Gay, Harvard’s 30th president, in her inauguration address, reaffirming the University’s commitment to the hard work of cutting-edge exploration and deep engagement with global challenges. But first, it was time to celebrate.
Jeanna Shaw ’24 performs with the Asian American Dance Troupe at the Arts Prelude in Sanders Theatre on Thursday evening, kicking off the inauguration festivities. The following morning saw six concurrent academic symposia in honor of the occasion. Panel six, “Revitalizing Democracy,” featured moderator Guy-Uriel Charles (from left) and panelists Archon Fung, Jill Lepore, Daniel Ziblatt, Yanilda González, and Danielle Allen at the JFK Forum at Harvard Kennedy School.
Henry Louis Gates Jr. (right, facing group), director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research, leads presidents of Historically Black Colleges and Universities on a tour of the center.
Spectators watch the procession into Tercentenary Theatre.
Former Harvard Presidents Drew Faust (left) and Larry Bacow arrive at Massachusetts Hall.
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey ’99 talks with student performers from The Opportunes.
The Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra performs “Inauguration Theme and Fanfare.” Crowds applaud President Gay during the procession.
Matthew Ichihashi Potts, M.Div. ’08, Ph.D. ’13, Plummer Professor of Christian Morals, Faculty of Divinity, and Pusey Minister in the Memorial Church, delivers the invocation in Tercentenary Theatre.
The Paul Taylor Dance Company’s Madelyn Ho ’08, M.D. ’18 (left), performs in the interlude. Yosvany Terry, director of Jazz Ensembles and senior lecturer in music, plays “America the Beautiful” on his sax.
Head of the Alumni Association Tracy “Ty” Moore II ’06 delivers a forceful and humorous speech. Brent Smith ’25 (from left), Matthew Anzarouth ’25, and Robert Fogel ’25 embrace each other at Moore’s instruction.
Harvard Corporation senior fellow Penny Pritzker ’81 and President Gay, Ph.D. ’98, display a replica of the Harvard Charter.
Harvard Bhangra performers dance while leading the recessional.
President Gay thanks the crowd following her address.
