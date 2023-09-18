Skip to content

Getting some exercise, with a little help from friends — and app

Students use motion trackers and sensors in “The Physics of Sports.”

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

‘So much enthusiasm’ and so many icebreakers — at least one in puzzle form

By Eileen O’Grady Harvard Staff Writer

Fall semester began last week and thousands of students attended their first class.

“There’s always a sense of energy and excitement that comes with the first week of class,” said Nancy E. Hill, Charles Bigelow Professor of Education. “There’s so much enthusiasm about what the year ahead holds, hopes and dreams that students have about their new year. As a faculty member I think about it as well — what do I hope to accomplish in the year ahead?”

Hill is teaching “#Adulting: Social Science Perspectives on the Transition to Adulthood,” a first-year seminar about what it means to be an adult, how society defines adulthood, and how those markers may look different for different adolescents.

“It’s a fun class to teach because the students are in the middle of it,” Hill said. “It’s just a fun way to think about that first year in College and it gives them an opportunity to learn about theories and research, but also do self-reflection.”

Kelly Miller, an SEAS senior lecturer in Applied Physics, speaks in front of the classroom.

Kelly Miller, a senior lecturer in Applied Physics, gets the semester started in “The Physics of Sports.” The students won’t be sitting for long.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Benjamin Zeisberg ’23 jumps and generates a readout of his muscle movement and energy expenditure.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

In Miaki Ishii’s first-year seminar, “Earth Science Goes to the Movies,” students will watch natural-disaster movies, learn the science behind the disasters portrayed, and use math and physics concepts to calculate how realistic the portrayal is.

Ishii, a professor of earth and planetary sciences, started with a brain-teasing icebreaker to get the students collaborating. She wrote the students’ names on the board in a nonalphabetic but nonrandom order, and had students do a scientific investigation using the info that they wrote on their own seminar application forms to figure out how they were categorized.

“They have to communicate with one another, get data, and try to recreate the order,” Ishii said. “The first class is really geared toward how to get students comfortable with one another so that we can talk.”

Jakob Frates ’26 attends “Social Inequality” in William James Hall.

Jakob Frates ’26 attends “Social Inequality” in William James Hall.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Christina Cross, assistant professor of Sociology, lectures on sources of inequity in America.

Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Mykalyster Homberg ’24 (left) and Luis Fernando Esteva Sueiro ’24 get acquainted with some of the tools they will be learning about in “Celestial Navigation.”

Mykalyster Homberg ’24 (left) and Luis Fernando Esteva Sueiro ’24 get acquainted with some of the tools they will be learning about in “Celestial Navigation.” The 108-year-old course teaches students to find their way on sea, land, and air.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Ellie Powell ’25 demonstrates a navigation technique.

F.W. Wright Senior Lecturer in Astronomy Philip Sadler takes the helm at the chalkboard; Ellie Powell ’25 demonstrates a navigation technique.

Photos by Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

A student paints a “shoe portrait” as an introductory activity for the class “Thinking With Your Hand: Intermediate Painting.”

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Instructor Judith Belzer displays the students’ work during the activity.

Instructor Judith Belzer displays the students’ work during the activity.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Matthew Liebmann, Peabody Professor of American Archaeology and Ethnology, teaches “Archaeological Method and Theory” in the Peabody Museum.

Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Amy E. Clark, assistant professor of Anthropology, and Matthew Liebmann, Peabody Professor of American Archaeology and Ethnology, team up to teach “Archaeological Method and Theory” in the Peabody Museum.

The class covers archaeological methods and theory, emphasizing the 1950s onward.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Christina Ciocca Eller, assistant professor of sociology and social studies, teaches “Race, Ethnicity, and Inequality” inside William James Hall.

A student takes notes as Christina Ciocca Eller, assistant professor of sociology and social studies, teaches “Race, Ethnicity, and Inequality” inside William James Hall.

Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Naomi Oreskes, the Henry Charles Lea Professor of the History of Science and affiliated professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, teaches “Burning Books, Fighting Facts” inside Harvard Hall.

Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Paul J. Kosmin, Philip J. King Professor of Ancient History, shows slides in “Introduction to the Ancient Greek World.”

Paul J. Kosmin, Philip J. King Professor of Ancient History, shows slides in “Introduction to the Ancient Greek World.”

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

A student take in Kosmin’s lecture.

Photos by Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

 

 

