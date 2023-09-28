The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, explores the history and evolution of the office beginning with Dunster in 1640 to Gay, the first person of color and second woman to lead Harvard. The display includes a timeline of the 30 leaders alongside materials representing the legacies they left.

Notable inclusions include depictions of the early years of campus, such as an 1891 drawing of the Yard and one from 1819 of students protesting conditions of the dining hall. There’s even a spike from the roof of Massachusetts Hall — the oldest building on campus, designed and built between 1718 and 1720 by Harvard President

But there are also pieces that look beyond campus, as Harvard presidents have expanded the influence of the University. These include a photograph of teachers arriving for the Cuban Summer School by ship in 1900, and materials from the expansion of the Extension School. Materials document the admittance of both the first Black and first female students.

“Once we found things that we felt really strongly about including, we wanted them to work in concert with each other to provide the most complete picture of the legacies left by these individuals — to make sure that we were really addressing the scope and the breadth of what has been accomplished over these nearly 400 years,” Virginia Hunt, the University Archivist, said.