The phrase “A moment of possibility” is highlighted in red.
Draped around columns in the Lammot du Pont Copeland Gallery in Pusey Library are transcripts of remarks made by Claudine Gay after the announcement of her appointment as the University’s 30th president. Some phrases are highlighted, connecting her words to Harvard’s present and future — “harnessing the power of ideas.”
To mark Gay’s inauguration the Harvard University Archives is celebrating the legacy of the University’s presidents with two special displays. The first is the Pusey Library exhibit titled “A Moment of Possibility: The Harvard Presidency from Henry Dunster to Claudine Gay,” which runs through June.
The second is a special viewing of the presidential insignia on Friday, directly following the inauguration.