Centered around water engineering and the ways communities access clean water, the fast-paced curriculum had students taking quality measurements of local water samples using various instrumentation in the lab. In addition to chemical measurements, students performed experiments to assess contaminants ranging from microbes to microplastics.
Arlington High School junior Elena Wisniewski said she most enjoyed “learning about the chemistry behind water using probes and what properties can make our water dangerous, such as microbes and microplastics.”
Lessons inside the lab were reinforced by a short walk to the banks of the Charles River, where LoRusso and Bryan Yoon, assistant director of undergraduate studies in environmental science and engineering, taught students how to perform field work and sample collection. Students also got a behind-closed-doors tour of the Fresh Pond Walter J. Sullivan Water Treatment Facility in Cambridge.
Both stops left an impression on Mrigank Dhingra. “Taking field trips to the Charles River and the Fresh Pond Water Treatment Facility excited me the most because I got to experience a real-world challenge and how people were using principles of environmental engineering to protect and filter water,” Dhingra said.
Nishka Avunoori from Chester Brook, Pennsylvania, said, “EnviroSTAR helped me apply my knowledge in both the lab and the field and showed me how important collaboration is in this area of science. [The program] helped me understand the beauty of our environment and showed me that this field is constantly evolving and requires creativity, innovation, and a strong commitment to our environment.”
On the last two days of the program, students shifted focus to design engineering and worked in small teams to design, build, and test water-filter systems. Through discussions with Anas Chalah, assistant dean for teaching and learning, and David Sekoll from ALL, students learned about factors that inform design decisions and the importance of building and testing small-scale prototypes.
Guest speakers from the Harvard community also met with the students to discuss their current research and inventions for removing impurities from water. When the student teams began building filters in the REEF Makerspace (Reimagining Experiential Education and Fabrication), each came up with a different approach to filtering water.
“I definitely learned a lot about the design process and how much experimentation it takes,” said Soleil Hayes-Pollard from Brookline High School. “I also got a better understanding of taking a design and creating a physical prototype and learned about how many changes you may need to make and how different it can end up from your original design.”
“It was definitely satisfying to do things with my own hands, and I will say that I am proud of the work that I’ve done,” said Emily Kuang from Lexington High School.