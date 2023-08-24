It was hands-on, lab-based research for 23 high school students who tackled such complex topics as new cancer therapies and emerging issues in water quality.

With the goal of inspiring students who may not be aware of opportunities in science and engineering, the Active Learning Labs (ALL) at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences hosted two outreach programs for local and international teens in July.

Developed and directed by ALL’s Melissa Hancock, Avery Normandin, and Nicholas LoRusso, the programs were designed to be as accessible to students as possible.

“Our goal … is to open up Harvard’s resources and expertise to the broader community,” said Normandin. “We want to give students from local high schools and beyond tangible, meaningful experiences in biological and environmental engineering.”

In the first weeklong program, Bioengineering Science, Technology and Research (BioSTAR), 12 students from the Boston area learned how to culture breast cancer cells as 3D spheroids and synthesize drug nanoparticles that were used to treat the cancer cells.

“What excited me the most was creating nanoparticles for drug delivery application,” said Mikhal Shvartsman, a junior from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. “It was incredible to see how drug delivery can be manipulated and incredible to learn about how you can use [the particles] for targeted drug delivery.”