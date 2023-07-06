“This idea that they begin as tadpole-looking larva that, when ready to develop, basically headbutts a rock, sticks to it, and begins to metamorphose by reabsorbing its own tail to transform into this being with two siphons is just awe-inspiring,” said Nanglu.

Interestingly, tunicates are the closest relatives of vertebrates, which include fish, mammals, and even humans. How this odd-looking creature could be related to vertebrates would be hard to imagine were it not for that tadpole beginning. Tunicates’ close relationship to vertebrates makes studying them critical for understanding our own evolutionary origins. Unfortunately, it’s not easy to do, as tunicates are almost completely absent from the entire fossil record, with only a handful appearing convincingly as members of the group.

With so few fossils, scientists relied mainly on what could be learned from modern tunicate species. Because no one knew the morphology or ecology of the last common ancestor of the tunicates, scientists could only hypothesize that it was either a two-siphoned, benthic animal living at the sea floor, like the ascidiaceans, or a free-swimming animal like the appendicularians.

M. thylakos had all the hallmarks of an ascidiacean tunicate, the barrel-shaped body and prominent siphon-like growths. But the feature that stood out to the team was the dark bands running up and down the fossil’s body.

High-powered images taken of M. thylakos allowed the researchers to conduct a side-by-side comparison to a modern ascidiacean. The researchers used dissected sections of the modern tunicate Ciona to identify the nature of Megasiphon’s dark bands. The comparisons revealed remarkable similarities between Ciona’s muscles, which allow the tunicate to open and close its siphons, and the dark bands observed in the 500-million-year-old fossil.

“Megasiphon’s morphology suggests to us that the ancestral lifestyle of tunicates involved a non-moving adult that filter-fed with its large siphons,“ said Nanglu. “It’s so rare to find not just a tunicate fossil, but one that provides a unique and unparalleled view into the early evolutionary origins of this enigmatic group.”

M. thylakos is the only definitive tunicate fossil with soft tissue preservation that has been discovered to date. It is the oldest of its kind originating from the middle Cambrian Marjum Formation in Utah. The fossil was recognized as a tunicate by co-authors the Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology’s Rudy Lerosey-Aubril a research associate, and Assistant Professor Javier Ortega-Hernández while they were visiting the Utah Museum of Natural History in 2019.

“The fossil immediately caught our attention,” said Ortega-Hernández. “Although we mostly work on Cambrian arthropods, such as trilobites and their soft-bodied relatives, the close morphological similarity of Megasiphon with modern tunicates was simply too striking to overlook, and we immediately knew that the fossil would have an interesting story to tell.”