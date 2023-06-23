Clarisse Hart works to build trust with the Nipmuc tribe who originally inhabited Harvard Forest. Joel Ramos innovated a process that makes livestreaming Division of Continuing Education classes more efficient. Both were among 23 staffers honored for their efforts across the University and beyond as recipients of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Distinction Award.

“I’ve been inspired by all the ways that the staff work to support our faculty, our students, and equally important, to support one another,” said Claudine Gay, Edgerley Family Dean of the FAS, at the June 5 awards ceremony at Dunster House. “I feel tremendous gratitude for your tireless efforts to make Harvard even better.”

Eleven staff members plus two teams received the honor this year. Meredith Vasta, nominated for her labor inventorying a sensitive collection, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn what colleagues are doing across FAS.

“We’re so frequently focused on our own little individual worlds,” said Vasta. “It was wonderful to hear the wide variety of work that we all do to support the mission and goals of the institution.”