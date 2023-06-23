The Harvard Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations, one of two teams recognized this year, “reinvigorated (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging) work with a renewed spirit and set a progressive tone for affirming and supporting historically marginalized students,” said Harvard College Associate Dean for Inclusion & Belonging Alta Mauro.
“This recognition from our peers, colleagues, and senior leaders is truly humbling and motivates us to continue striving for excellence in our future endeavors,” said Sadé Abraham, senior director at the Foundation.
Community-building was a theme of this year’s awards. Angel Velarde, a data analyst with Administrative Operations, was honored for being a “tireless advocate for fostering diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging.” The 15-year FAS veteran said he was happy to feel his work was valued.
Honorees also expressed excitement at the opportunity to meet Gay before she takes office as Harvard’s president on July 1. “She has been a game-changer,” Vasta said.
Abraham lauded Gay for her journey as FAS dean, calling it a “true inspiration” for staff members. “Her legacy and dedication to excellence will undoubtedly guide and motivate us in our future endeavors.”
The Dean’s Distinction Awards have been held since 2010, with a brief hiatus during the pandemic. This year there were 205 nominations from 55 departments.
Dean’s Distinction 2023 Recipients
• Velma DuPont, Hutchins Center for African & African American Research
• Clarisse Hart, Harvard Forest
• Eva Kim, Department of Music
• Taylor Maurice, Department of History
• Lauren O’Brien, Division of Continuing Education
• Camila Ossa, Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology
• Joel Ramos, Division of Continuing Education
• Nekesa Straker, Residential Life, Harvard College
• Meredith Vasta, Peabody Museum
• Angel Velarde, Administrative Operations
• Teresa Wu, Department of the Classics
Team Dean’s Distinction Recipients
The Harvard Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations:
• Sadé Abraham
• Matias Ramos
• Marvin Glenn Baclig
• Hugo Cardona
• Alejandra Rincon
Department of Continuing Education Innovation Team:
• Christian Franco
• Christian Wisecarver
• Joshua Casoni
• Gregory Aimo
• Yared Kasu
• Alexandra Seckar-Bandow
• Cameron Seymour-Hawkins