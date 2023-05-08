Skip to content

The Harvard University Band performs during the Arts First Festival.

Photos by Scott Eisen

Arts First took over stages, museums, and other venues across Harvard’s campus, celebrating the arts for four fun-filled days (April 27-30). The annual festival, produced by the Office for the Arts, showcased student, faculty and staff creativity, with public concerts, exhibitions, and hands-on activities.

In addition to a five-show run of “The Singularity Play” about artificial intelligence, performed by Theater, Dance & Media students, and a fashion show and design competition created from ocean trash, Arts First also featured performances from Harvard musical ensembles, visual art installations, and opportunities for attendees to participate in a group dance performance.

The Harvard University Band performs during the Arts First Festival.

The Harvard University Band performs during the Arts First Festival.

Ricardo Razon ’25

Dana Knox (left image), director of the First-Year Arts Program, and Ricardo Razon ’25 (right image) dance during a party put on by the Black Arts Collective during the Arts First Festival.

Children learn wheel throwing

Children learn how to throw pots on a wheel at Science Center Plaza.

Children learn wheel throwing

Serena Jampel ’25 helps teach newcomers how to use a pottery wheel.

“An Immersive Enclosure”

The art installation “An Immersive Enclosure” is pictured in Harvard Yard.

“Fruiting Columns”

“Fruiting Columns” stand in front of Widener Library.

The Harvard Pops

The Harvard Pops Orchestra performs.

The Harvard Pops

The Harvard Pops plays under the tent.

