Arts First took over stages, museums, and other venues across Harvard’s campus, celebrating the arts for four fun-filled days (April 27-30). The annual festival, produced by the Office for the Arts, showcased student, faculty and staff creativity, with public concerts, exhibitions, and hands-on activities.

In addition to a five-show run of “The Singularity Play” about artificial intelligence, performed by Theater, Dance & Media students, and a fashion show and design competition created from ocean trash, Arts First also featured performances from Harvard musical ensembles, visual art installations, and opportunities for attendees to participate in a group dance performance.