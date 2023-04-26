Though the subject matter might feel somewhat dystopian, the creators say “The Singularity Play” is in many ways a comedy about rehearsal rooms and the personalities and power dynamics of group projects.

Stull said he wanted to explore what it would be like to have AI feature prominently in a play because theater is “the most human of the arts.”

“The primary instrument in theater is the embodied actor,” Stull said. “So I was very interested in what it meant to have an artist who is not human, traditionally speaking, work through an embodied medium that’s generally not mediated by technology.”

Stull and Oliphant are both visiting lecturers this semester and have been preparing the play with students in TDM’s production studio course.

Stull wrote “The Singularity Play” in 2019, when programs making headlines today, like ChatGPT, still felt like part of the distant future. He was in grad school at the time and became fascinated by Lil Miquela, a CGI-generated social media influencer created in 2016.

Stull did use some AI while writing “The Singularity Play.” A program called Hugging Face generated some lines used in one scene, in which Denise begins producing pages of text that seem “wrong” to her computer programmer.

Sophia Parker ’23, plays Heidi, one of the members of the theater troupe. The social studies concentrator said she enjoyed working with Stull and Oliphant and was excited to get a chance to take on a role in a work that deals with some intense themes, such as grief.