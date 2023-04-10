Inauguration events for Claudine Gay, Harvard’s 30th president, will take place on Sept. 29 in Tercentenary Theatre. All members of the Harvard community are invited to attend the afternoon ceremony. More details will be made available as planning progresses.

* * *

Meet Harvard’s next president

An experienced leader with a bedrock commitment to free inquiry, a deep appreciation for diverse voices, and a dedication to creating opportunities for others.

Claudine Gay will lead the institution that inspired her from the beginning, with a core belief in the infinite possibility of Harvard.

On campus and beyond, the rise of a “natural leader” was cause for celebration. Faculty, students, and staff alike greeted Gay’s election as Harvard’s next leader with emphatic joy and praise.

“I’m ecstatic. She is exactly the person we need going forward.” — Annette Gordon-Reed, Carl M. Loeb University Professor and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian

“Great news for Harvard and for higher education.” — Laurence Tribe, Carl M. Loeb University Professor and Professor of Constitutional Law Emeritus

“She just made history. She is the first person of color ever to preside over Harvard. It just is a lot of joy and I know other people share in my joy as well.” — Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman, Harvard Ph.D. candidate