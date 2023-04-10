Skip to content

Date set for Claudine Gay's inauguration

Harvard further expands financial aid to ease access

Date set for Claudine Gay’s inauguration

Claudine Gay.

Date set for Claudine Gay’s inauguration

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Inauguration events for Claudine Gay, Harvard’s 30th president, will take place on Sept. 29 in Tercentenary Theatre. All members of the Harvard community are invited to attend the afternoon ceremony. More details will be made available as planning progresses.

Meet Harvard's next president

Harvard names Claudine Gay 30th president

 An experienced leader with a bedrock commitment to free inquiry, a deep appreciation for diverse voices, and a dedication to creating opportunities for others.

‘I love this place’

Claudine Gay will lead the institution that inspired her from the beginning, with a core belief in the infinite possibility of Harvard.

Exuberant response after Harvard names Claudine Gay 30th president

 On campus and beyond, the rise of a “natural leader” was cause for celebration. Faculty, students, and staff alike greeted Gay’s election as Harvard’s next leader with emphatic joy and praise.

Harvard further expands financial aid to ease access

Hollis Hall and Stoughton Hall.

Harvard further expands financial aid to ease access

Hollis Hall and Stoughton Hall in Harvard Yard are two of the dorms assigned to first-year students.

