Inauguration events for Claudine Gay, Harvard’s 30th president, will take place on Sept. 29 in Tercentenary Theatre. All members of the Harvard community are invited to attend the afternoon ceremony. More details will be made available as planning progresses.
On campus and beyond, the rise of a “natural leader” was cause for celebration. Faculty, students, and staff alike greeted Gay’s election as Harvard’s next leader with emphatic joy and praise.