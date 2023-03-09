Their voices landed in the Yard far ahead of their feet. Hundreds of sophomores, juniors, and seniors raced through the gates before 8 a.m. Thursday with colorful signs, playful accessories, and cries of House pride.

In other words, the scene was classic Housing Day — a festive tradition in which first-years find out which of the 12 undergraduate Houses they will live in for the next three years.

Kirkland House arrived first to claim the coveted spot in front of the John Harvard Statue.