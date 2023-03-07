According to a study commissioned by the Entertainment Software Association, two-thirds of Americans play video games, and 76 percent of players are over the age of 18. And part of the appeal is the game narratives. “I personally think video game storytelling has some of the most potential in telling wide types of stories,” said Tess Carney ’23, a cognitive neuroscience concentrator who is taking the class.

Certainly, Hollywood has taken notice. Games have served as inspirations for dozens of movies and television shows in recent years — most recently the critically acclaimed hit HBO series “The Last of Us,” a dystopian drama about the survivors of a global plague.

None of this is lost on the academy. In a recent class Ravinthiran discussed some of the growing critical scholarship on the subject. He brought up the idea of ludonarrative dissonance, which occurs when the actions of a game’s characters don’t exactly line up with the narrative. Students engaged in a discussion of games they’ve played where this has occurred, citing examples of characters who are supposed to be on a time-sensitive quests, but spend the whole game completing meaningless “side quests.”

They also talked about issues of gender, be it the problem of the voyeuristic “male gaze” that pervades the historically male-dominated industry, or the lack of design diversity and the sexualization of female characters. All this developing terminology and discourse is exciting for humanities studies, as it’s giving language to a huge part of today’s pop culture.

“It felt like, like, ‘Oh, this is a bunch of stuff that I’ve noticed before, but … I can’t put my finger on it,’” said Carney. “The nice part about formal verbiage is it’s a more exact term for something that presumably already existed.”

“There’s this real excitement about the subject matter," said Professor Vidyan Ravinthiran. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

For students like Fogelson, the class has been a great way to combine a longtime form of entertainment with her professional pursuits. A math concentrator, she sees video games as an outlet for both her love of math and her passion for storytelling. She plans to pursue an internship in the video game industry this summer.

“Video games began as exclusively this mode of enjoyment for me, something to spend my time doing that brought me happiness,” she said. “Once I started expanding my library of games, I started becoming more serious about seeing them as a piece of art.”

In the class, students are assigned a game for the week — often indie games, but sometimes a blockbuster title. On Mondays, Ravinthiran talks about various themes and elements that emerge in a specific game, such as pace, music, the use of suspense, plot twists, setting, or sexuality. Little about the storyline is revealed, but students read reviews, listen to interviews by the game creators, or study related poetry or other forms of literature. Then they play the game as part of their homework and return Wednesday to discuss the experience.

“Often these stories have lots of twists and turns, and I don’t want to give them away in the Monday lecture,” Ravinthiran said. “I kind of want to see what it’s like for the students to really be surprised by those games and see how the plots affected them.”