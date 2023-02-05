Bob Odenkirk, Jennifer Coolidge win Hasty Pudding Man, Woman of Year honors

The temperature outside was frightful on Saturday, but they both were so delightful — based on the raucous receptions that greeted renowned actors Bob Odenkirk and Jennifer Coolidge as they received this year’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man and Woman of the Year awards in separate ceremonies last week.

Coolidge braved historically frigid temperatures Saturday afternoon, as hundreds lined the streets to cheer her on during a ceremonial parade through Harvard Square.

But the Massachusetts native (she jokingly referred to herself as “Jennifuh from Nahwell”) said she “didn’t feel the cold” as she enthusiastically waved and beamed, stylishly attired in an animal print cape over a cream-colored coat with a puffy pink fur hat.

Known for scene-stealing supporting parts in film comedies like “Legally Blonde,” “American Pie,” and “Best in Show,” it was Coolidge’s leading dramatic role as doomed heiress Tanya McQuoid in the first two seasons of the dark HBO series “The White Lotus” that reinvigorated her career, earning Coolidge a 2022 Emmy award and a Golden Globe last month.

Following a traditional comedic roast that evening in which she judged a Jennifer Coolidge impersonator contest and re-enacted her campy “White Lotus” character’s parting words — “The gays, they’re trying to murder me!” — an emotional Coolidge accepted her pudding pot.

“I’ve just been so blown away that this experience is happening. I never expected it,” she said, in part because her late father and his two brothers, both Hasty Pudding members, went to the College. “So, it’s a big deal. This is amazing.”