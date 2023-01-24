The Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, has named actor Jennifer Coolidge as the recipient of its 2023 Woman of the Year Award.

From her iconic performances in “The White Lotus,” “The Watcher,” “Legally Blonde,” and “American Pie” among countless others, the Pudding is proud to celebrate a truly unique and impactful presence in the world of entertainment.

The Woman of the Year Award is the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ oldest honor, bestowed annually on performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. Established in 1951, the Woman of the Year Award has been given to many notable and talented entertainers including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and most recently Jennifer Garner, the 72nd Woman of the Year.

The Woman of the Year festivities will begin 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 4, when Coolidge will lead a parade through the streets of Harvard Square. Following the parade, the Hasty Pudding Theatricals will host a celebratory roast for Coolidge at 7 p.m., after which she will be presented with her Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall, the Hasty Pudding’s historic home in Harvard Square since 1888. A press conference will follow the presentation at 7:30 p.m. Afterward, Coolidge will attend the opening night of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 174th production “Cosmic Relief.”

Jennifer Coolidge has been a Hollywood mainstay since playing Stifler’s mom in the 1999 comedy classic “American Pie.” She recently garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of the wealthy, unstable, and oblivious fan favorite character Tanya McQuoid in HBO’s “The White Lotus.” Her portrayal earned her a 2022 Emmy Award, two Critics Choice Awards, and a Golden Globe Award, as well as a Gotham Award nomination and two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

“We are so excited to welcome Jennifer Coolidge back to her hometown and to Harvard, the iconic setting of ‘Legally Blonde.’ Her glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding,” said Man and Woman of the Year coordinator Maya Dubin. “We know she’ll fit right into the Pudding’s musical spectacular, though she’ll still have to earn her Pudding Pot onstage.”

Coolidge was most recently seen reprising her award-winning role in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “The Watcher,” opposite Naomi Watts, Netflix’s hit holiday film “Single All the Way,” and Magnolia’s film drama “Swan Song” opposite Udo Kier.

“It is an absolute dream for us to honor Jennifer Coolidge as our Woman of the Year on the heels of her recent accolades for ‘The White Lotus,’” said producer Sarah Mann. “We know our Pudding Pot will look phenomenal alongside her new Golden Globe, and we swear we won’t whisk her away to a palazzo in Palermo!”

Originally from Boston, Coolidge studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City and was a nine-year veteran of The Groundlings comedy troupe in Los Angeles.

Coolidge will next be seen starring in Amazon Prime Video’s romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding” opposite Jennifer Lopez.

Coolidge splits her time between Los Angeles and New Orleans.