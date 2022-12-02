On Friday, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, stopped at Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child as part of a visit to the U.S. with her husband, Prince William.
The couple, who arrived Wednesday, were in the area to present the second annual Earthshot Prize — founded by the prince and awarded by the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales to innovators working on climate change solutions — in a ceremony Friday night.
Presented in conjunction with the John F. Kennedy Foundation, the Earthshot Prize awards ₤1 million to five winners, each working in a unique field — nature protection and restoration, air quality improvement, ocean revival, waste reduction, and emissions control. Harvard not only joined in the Earthshot celebrations as a member of the Boston Host Committee, but welcomed the royals for a discussion on childhood development.