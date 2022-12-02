Shonkoff founded the Harvard center in 2006 with hopes of educating policymakers and building support for early investment in childhood development. Over time, the center has become increasingly research-based, attempting to shape innovations for improved outcomes based on the early years of a child’s life.

“We are heavily oriented to trying to connect the dots between what is it about structural inequities? What is it about poverty? What is it about racism? What is it about living in a violent environment that results in young children growing up with more problems with learning in school, more problems with mental health as well as physical health and more problems of chronic disease later in life?” he said.

The princess, in her founding letter last year, pointed to inequity as being of keen interest to the royal center’s work.

“When first undertaking royal duties a decade ago, I started meeting inspiring people who were rebuilding their lives from challenges such as addiction, homelessness, violence. . . . Spending time together and hearing more about their lives, I was struck by how often poor mental health but also early childhood was the focus of our conversation,” she wrote.

Her letter continued, “It became clear that if we want to build a happier and mentally healthier society then one of the best investments we can make is in the relationships, environments, and experiences that make up our early childhoods.”

Shonkoff added that he hopes the prince and princess’ involvement in the issue will help advance the work of early childhood scholars.

“The extent to which we can leverage both these platforms is very exciting,” he said.