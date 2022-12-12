International Rhodes, Mitchell scholars announced

Johannesburg, South AfricaPsychology, with secondary in Computer Science

Montague-Mfuni can only compare being named a Rhodes Scholar to learning he had been accepted to Harvard. “It doesn’t feel real,” the 21-year-old said. Days after receiving the scholarship, he said the news was still settling in.

As part of the process, Montague-Mfuni had to return home to South Africa for his interviews. The roller-coaster of uncertainty put him through “three stages of grief” before he learned he was one of four South Africa-at-large recipients. “I think my immediate reaction was to laugh on the phone,” he said. Once it hit him, he immediately called family and friends in the U.S. to share the great news.

At Harvard, Montague-Mfuni, who lives in Dunster House, conducts research at the Moral Psychology Research Lab, looking at questions involving oppression, discrimination, and stereotyping. He hopes to continue that research at Oxford by building up his data science and public policy skills. His goal is to eventually pursue a Ph.D. in social psychology and continue researching human behavior.

Outside of his academic work, Montague-Mfuni is president of the Harvard South African Society. He previously served as the chair of diversity and inclusion at The Crimson and still writes op-eds for the publication.